Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | Deere & Co, Hitachi Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd, LG Electronics, Husqvarna Group, MTD

A robotic lawn mower is a self-propelled, self-contained lawn mower that is capable of cutting grass and other vegetation on a lawn with little or no human intervention. These lawn mowers are equipped with sensors and programmed to operate automatically, without the need for a human operator. Most robotic lawn mowers can be set to operate on a schedule or in response to certain conditions, such as when the grass is wet or dry.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in robotic lawn mower technology that are worth noting.

First, these devices are becoming increasingly more affordable for the average consumer. This is due in part to advancements in technology and production, as well as increased competition in the market.

Additionally, newer models are typically smaller and more lightweight than their predecessors, making them easier to maneuver and store.

Additionally, many newer models come equipped with features that allow them to better navigate around obstacles in the yard, such as trees, bushes, and garden hose reel.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the robotic lawn mower market are the increasing adoption of smart technology, the need for low maintenance, and the growing preference for eco-friendly products.

Smart technology is making it possible for robotic lawn mowers to operate autonomously, which is increasing their appeal to busy consumers who do not have the time to mow their own lawns.

Low maintenance is another key driver, as robotic lawn mowers require little to no input from the user once they are set up, making them ideal for busy lifestyles.

Market Segments

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented by distribution channel, range, end-use, and region. By range, the market is classified into low, medium, and high. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into retail, and online. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into residential, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global robotic lawn mower market includes players such as Deere & Co, Hitachi Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd, LG Electronics, Husqvarna Group, MTD, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiga S.p.A, The Kobi Company, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A, and others.

