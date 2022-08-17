Join L&D Summit 2022 – India’s largest In-Person Event

Join us for a unique full day conference focusing on Role of L&D in Digital Transformation and Driving Gamification In India conducting summits in Pune, Bangalore and Gurgaon Organized By Novelvista and Sponsored by GSDC(Global Skill Development Council).

This is the first ever event with entire India L&D leadership under one roof to share/learn/collaborate best practices.

This will be India’s largest ever event with 100+ L&D leaders across MNC companies joining, sharing exceptional practices and networking with other L&D experts.

Our aim is to convey together L&D, HR, and different industry professionals to discuss the latest topics in L&D, consisting of enhancing organizational mastering and getting to know new generations technology 

L&D summit features the keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions and case studies with the focus towards Learning and Development.

From this L&D Summit, you will gain the knowledge how the L&D leader will implement strategies to help and transform their organizations and learn new innovative approaches and technologies to make maximum impact.

It will help you to increase your network insight across the global industries.

Guaranteed takeaways for you –

  • Connect with L&D leaders from the industries.
  • Attend occasion totally free really worth RS. 5000/-
  • Research the maximum and powerful approaches to design, gaining knowledge efficiently.
  • Learn to construct a method for aligning training with organization goals.
  • One-of-a-kind Q&A consultation with L&D leaders & speakers.

World’s Biggest L&D Speakers

Great people that will be speaking at the L&D Summit 2022

  •       Dr. SonalSushil Modi
  •       VidyaGothe
  •       Dhamayanthi N
  •       Anirban Bhattacharya
  •       Saurabh Srivastava
  •       SukanyaPatwardhan
  •       Prachi Mishra
  •       Manish Rathi
  •       Manish Thapar
  •       Captain RituMehla
  •       Girish Dalvi
  •       GeetanjaliMalshe
  •       VinuSurvashe
  •       VijayarajAchamveedu
  •       ChandrimaChakravorty

Speaker details & Registration Link : https://www.lndsummit.org/  

Summit dates – you can join any location

  • Pune Chapter – 27th Aug – Saturday
  • Bangalore Chapter – 11th Sept – Sunday
  •     Gurgaon/Delhi/Noida Chapter – 8th Oct – Saturday

Summit schedule/subject Theme –

  • Gamification implementation subject & fulfillment testimonies
  • Alignment of L&D in the direction of enterprises digital transformation road-map
  • RUN – Reskilling, Upskilling and New Skilling
  • Fresher Onboarding – changing instructional capabilities to workplaces talents.
  •  Measuring success of L&D Tasks

Kindly confirm your nomination to attend the Summit.

About Novelvista:

NovelVista Learning Solution – an Accredited Training Organization (ATO), is a professional training certification provider, helping professionals across the industry to develop skills and expertise to get recognition and growth in the corporate world.

We’re one of the leading training providers and gradually spreading our training facility amongst candidates based at different geographies.

We have gained recognition over the years in professional training certification in the IT industry such as PRINCE2, DevOps, PMP, Six Sigma, ITIL and many other leading courses. 

Contact Detail:

Novel Vista Learning Solutions

Shraddha – 7796544878

shraddha.gosavi@novelvista.com

Website: https://www.novelvista.com/

Register Link: https://www.lndsummit.org/

