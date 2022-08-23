SI-UK ANNOUNCE NEW INDIA OFFICE

SI-UK India is pleased to announce the opening of its latest new office in Nehru Place, Delhi.

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — The new location will mean easier access for Indian students to meet SI-UK education consultants, attend university open days and take English classes. There are now 19 SI-UK offices located across India helping students successfully apply to study in the UK.

Convenient Location

Nehru Place is a commercial centre of Delhi and is accessible by all public transport, conveniently located next to the Outer Ring Road which means ease of access for the major parts of South Delhi.

SI-UK India Managing Director, Lakshmi Iyer:

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our new Nehru Place office and look forward to welcoming many more students from the Delhi area through its doors.”

SI-UK Overview

SI-UK is a provider of free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and course, and to be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first enquiry, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2022, SI-UK has helped tens of thousands of international students join UK universities and now has 82 global offices across 40 different countries. In 2021, our global offices sent over 130,000 applications to UK universities from 45,000 students.

SI-UK India, Nehru Place

402A, 4th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower

Opposite Nehru Place Metro Station

Nehru Place, New Delhi 110019

Email: delhi.nehruplace@studyin-uk.com

Phone: 080 – 35242396

Website: www.studyin-uk.in

For the latest news, follow SI-UK India on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.