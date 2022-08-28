The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Fact.MR states the global sales of endoscopes is expected to surpass US$ 34 Bn by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders along with awareness of benefits of early diagnosis is increasing the demand for endoscopes.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of endoscopes flourished at a CAGR of 9%. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic affected the demand for endoscopes due to the fear of transmission of virus. As most diagnosis take place at the hospitals, patients did not prefer to get diagnosed. With the world getting back to normalcy, the demand for endoscopes is expected to escalate.

Furthermore, obesity is a key driving factor for the rising demand for endoscopes. As the obesity rate is increasing rapidly, people suffering from obesity are giving preference to gastroplasty procedures. Moreover, cost effectiveness and safety are driving the demand for endoscopes.

Endoscopes Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Endoscopess, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Endoscopes Market Segmentations:

· By Product

Rigid Endoscopes Laparoscopes Arthroscopes Other Rigid Endoscopes Urology Endoscopes Cystoscopes Gynaecology Endoscopes Neuroendoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Rhinoscope Bronchoscopes Duodenoscopes Nasopharyngoscopes Colonoscopes Sigmoidoscopes Laryngoscopes Pharyngoscopes Other Flexible Endoscopes Capsule Endoscopes Disposable Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscopes



· By Application

Laparoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy) Bronchoscopy Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy Arthroscopy Mediastinoscopy Other Applications



· By End Use

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics Hospitals Other End Uses



