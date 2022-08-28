In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to grow up to US$ 131.2 billion, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2031

New York, USA  , 2022-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — The in vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 99.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 131.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

IVD products are used in hospitals, standalone labs, and point-of-care testing centers. To enable smooth operations, the in vitro testing approach requires the use of a number of reagents as well as software. Additionally, a variety of medical conditions, such as infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, oncology, cardiac disorders, autoimmune disorders, nephrology, and HIV/AIDS, are diagnosed using in vitro diagnostics. The rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a primary factor driving the IVD market’s expansion. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and tuberculosis are becoming more common in the contemporary business environment.

Market Drivers and Trends

The centralized laboratory using automated analytical testing techniques to identify target analytes continues to be the predominant laboratory testing model in use today. This pattern is already well-established in the fields of clinical chemistry and hematology, and it is currently spreading to others like immunoassays and molecular diagnostics. In comparison to traditional diagnostic methods, point-of-care devices are more affordable, simpler to use, and produce the quick results needed to start making decisions. The need to organize healthcare services around the patient rather than the practitioner has a significant impact on the rising adoption of POCT devices. Because the testing procedure is frequently separated from the consultation, centralized testing does not represent a convenient approach for many patients.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

  • Reagents & Kits
  • Instruments
  • Services
  • Data Management Software

By Technology

  • Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Hematology
  • Microbiology
  • Coagulation and Hemostasis
  • Urinalysis
  • Other Technologies

By Application

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Nephrology
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospital Laboratories
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Point of Care Testing Centers
  • Academic Institutes
  • Patients
  • Others

Major Players in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market

The key players in the global in vitro diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux (France), DiaSorin (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) among others.

