DuPont Expanding in Newark, Delaware

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and a leading producer of specialty materials used in the production of semiconductors, has chosen Glasgow, Delaware, for a $50 million expansion in response to growing industry demand.

Following an extensive site search throughout Northern Delaware and Maryland, DuPont Electronics & Industrial decided to expand its Semiconductor Technologies manufacturing operations into a new 385,000-square-foot facility near its existing Newark, Delaware, location. The new semiconductor manufacturing facility is planned to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and create about 10 new positions in Delaware.

“The DuPont Company has been part of Delaware’s DNA for 220 years. With this expansion of their semiconductor division, the company is showing their commitment to our state and workforce,” said Governor John Carney. “This site will bring with it a new 385,000-square-foot facility and 10 new jobs close to its existing Newark campus at a time when semiconductors are needed more than ever. Thank you to DuPont Electronics & Industrial for continuing to make Delaware a part of the DuPont story.”

DuPont and its innovative technologies have played a key role in Delaware’s economy for over 220 years. Today, DuPont is a premier multi-industrial leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life.

DuPont Semiconductor Manufacturing Ready to Serve Growing Demand

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies delivers enabling materials for semiconductor fabrication, packaging and assembly. In Delaware, the Semiconductor Technologies team manufactures key materials used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), an essential step in modern semiconductor fabrication processes.

Semiconductors are vital parts of the technologies people depend upon daily around the world. Demand for semiconductor chips continues to grow, driven by global trends such as surges in data storage, 5G and other wireless communications, and automotive electronics. Increased reliance on digital technologies for online collaboration and cloud computing also highlight how critical semiconductor chips are to the global economy.

Poised for a decade of growth, the semiconductor industry is projected to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030. With its latest investment, DuPont will be well positioned to serve customers in this growing industry from its Delaware facilities.

Supporting DuPont Electronics & Industrial’s investment of $50 million in equipment and fit out costs for the new site are a Jobs Performance Grant of $65,550 and a Capital of Expenditure Grant of $1,578,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance, which reviewed and approved the company’s request for up to $1,643,550 in total grant funding.

“DuPont materials for chemical mechanical planarization are an essential part of the semiconductor supply chain, used by customers around the world in highly sensitive semiconductor chip fabrication,” said John Singer, Vice President, Integrated Operations, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. “As we expand to meet industry growth, we’re pleased to have identified a new facility near our existing CMP manufacturing operations in Delaware, where we can continue to have close collaboration with our experienced colleagues in operations, engineering, quality and other interconnected teams.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees via livelovedelaware.com. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.