Lower Bucks Hospital Honored With Platinum Award for Efforts Supporting Organ Donation

Ontario, California, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Lower Bucks Hospital is receiving statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation.

The hospital was honored with a platinum designation through The Hospital and Health system Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge.

The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness and designations within their hospitals and communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania—the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and Gift of Life Donor Program—to support the challenge.

“HAP recognizes the hospital teams dedicating their time, energy, resources, and passion to supporting organ donation—even as they continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a workforce crisis,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. “The hospital community is proud to join our partners in encouraging Pennsylvanians to consider organ donation. One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance up to 75 others.”

Lower Bucks Hospital was one of 109 hospitals statewide that participated in this year’s challenge.

A full list of hospital designations resulting from the challenge, and more information about the scoring process, can be found at HAP’s website.

For more information about becoming an organ donor, visit www.donors1.org.

###

About Lower Bucks Hospital: Lower Bucks Hospital is a community hospital, serving the Lower Bucks County region with medical, surgical, and emergency care. Located in historic Bristol, Pennsylvania, the Hospital is well-known for its knowledgeable medical staff, including cardiology, orthopedics, radiology, wound care, and general surgery. The hospital has more than 200 physicians on staff, as well as another 700 employees. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Lower Bucks Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology. Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com