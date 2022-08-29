Food Allergen Testing Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Food Allergen Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Food Allergen Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Food allergen testing is the process of determining whether a person has an allergy to a particular food. This can be done through skin prick testing, blood testing, or both. Skin prick testing involves placing a small amount of the suspected allergen on the person’s skin and then pricking the skin to allow the allergen to enter. If the person is allergic, they will typically experience a raised, itchy bump at the site of the prick. Blood testing, on the other hand, involves taking a blood sample and sending it to a laboratory for analysis. The laboratory will then look for the presence of antibodies that are specific to the allergen in question. If the person has these antibodies, it is likely that they are allergic to the food in question.

Key Trends

There are many key trends in food allergen testing technology. Some of these key trends include:

1. The use of more sensitive and specific test methods.

2. The development of new test methods that can detect multiple allergens in a single sample.

3. The use of new technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, to improve the accuracy of allergen detection.

4. The implementation of quality management systems to ensure the accuracy and precision of allergen testing.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the food allergen testing market are the increasing prevalence of food allergies, the stringent regulations for food safety, and the growing awareness about food allergies.

The prevalence of food allergies is increasing globally. According to the World Allergy Organization, the prevalence of food allergies has increased by 50% in the last 10 years. The increasing prevalence of food allergies is driving the demand for food allergen testing.

The stringent regulations for food safety are another driver of the food allergen testing market. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated the testing of food allergens in all food products. The FSSAI has also published the Food Allergen Labelling and Information Requirements (FALIR) regulations, which require food manufacturers to label food allergens on their products. The FALIR regulations are expected to drive the demand for food allergen testing in India.

Market Segmentation

The Food Allergen Testing Market is segmented by source, technology, food tested, and region. By source, the market is divided into peanut & soy, wheat, milk, egg, and others. By technology, the market is classified into polymerase chain reaction, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, and others. By food, the tested, the market is bifurcated into bakery and confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products & alternatives, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Food Allergen Testing Market are Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A. and TÜV SÜD.

