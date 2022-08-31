Perfluorocarbons Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021 – 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global perfluorocarbons market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching nearly US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Demand is gaining momentum with growing requirements from various application sectors such as semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, and cosmetics.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry registered a CAGR of around 3%, attributed to the highly volatile and environmentally polluting nature. Moreover, growth prospects hit a trough amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with key end use industries experiencing major crunches in their operations due to the imposition of lockdowns. In the post pandemic scenario, demand has regained paced, as relaxations have been granted.

The future of perfluorocarbons is banking on their extensive applications in diagnostic imaging capabilities. As advanced screening technologies develop rapidly, agents facilitating such high-end imaging capabilities are spawning. For instance, perfluorocarbon stabilized microbubbles contain vapors which stabilize in vivo, providing intravascular dwell time of 8-10 minutes. This helps provide doctors accurate diagnosis and treatment for various chronic ailments, including cancer.

Perfluorocarbons Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the perfluorocarbons market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering perfluorocarbons.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the perfluorocarbons market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the perfluorocarbons market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Competitors Covered In Perfluorocarbons Market:

Prominent perfluorocarbons manufacturers include Solvay, AGC Inc., The Chemours Company, 3M, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co., Ltd., Pelchem SOC Ltd, BVI, Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd., F2 Chemicals Ltd, and FluoroMed Specialty Chemicals, among others.

In October 2021, the National Hockey League® (NHL) and The Chemours Company, announced the renewal of their multiyear partnership to continue providing education, technical support, innovation and sustainable solutions with Opteon™ refrigerants to support the NHL’s commitment to ensuring all levels of hockey thrive for future generations.

In December 2019, BVI acquired France-based Arcadophtha SARL, a specialist in perfluorocarbons for vitreoretinal surgery. Through this acquisition, the company has experienced a broad outreach of its Vitreq line of vitreoretinal surgical products.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered:

Perfluorocarbons Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Perfluorocarbons market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Perfluorocarbons market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Perfluorocarbons Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Perfluorocarbons Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Perfluorocarbons Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Perfluorocarbons Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Perfluorocarbons: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Perfluorocarbons sales.

