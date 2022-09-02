Demand In Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A Rapid Pace In The Forecasted Period (2022 – 2031)

Posted on 2022-09-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Construction Adhesive Industry Current Scenario and Future Outlook
According to latest research by Fact.MR, construction adhesive market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for construction adhesive will witness growth in coming years, owing to the growing construction market in developing countries.

Request Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5842

Construction Adhesive Market: Key Players
Henkel
Permabond
The Gorilla Glue Company
3M Company
Ardex
MG Chemcials
MAPEI
5M
Epotek
Powerblanket
Masterbond
Chang Chun Group
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
DowDuPont
Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Zhengdasheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
SHENZHEN MEITAIBANG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.
SHENZHEN TIANMAXUN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.
Foshan Xinboqiao Electronic Co.Ltd.
Shanghai Wenyou Industry Co. Ltd.
Kater Adhesives Industrial Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Jinhua Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.
ZANSHARE GROUP (ZHEJIANG) CO. LTD.
Kaneka Corporation
Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Dic Corporation
Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
Senko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Infrastructure Expansion in the U.S. is Fueling Demand for Construction Adhesive
The Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the U.S. suffered a huge setback due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2022, halting operations in industries such as construction, automotive, and pharmaceutical.

However, with the gradual resumption of production activities and improvements in the supply chain globally, manufacturers operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry are gearing up to retain the industry’s post-pandemic status.

Rising demand for Construction Adhesive dispersants from the construction and oil & gas industry is driving the Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the U.S. Construction Adhesive dispersants are widely used in the construction industry, and the anticipated growth is attributable to the wide expanse of real estate in the country.

Increasing housing infrastructure projects are propelling Construction Adhesive dispersant sales, thus augmenting the growth of the Construction Adhesive chemical industry. The presence of leading players in the country is also driving sales and export in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=5842

Construction Adhesive market: Segmentation
By Resin Type
Epoxy
Acrylic
Cyanoacrylate
Anaerobic
Polyurethane
By Technology Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Reactive & Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Others
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Others
Western Europe
EU5
Nordics
Benelux
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
Greater China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Other Middle East
North Africa
South Africa
Other Africa

U.K is Capitalizing on Construction Adhesive Binders for Sustainable Construction Activities
The U.K. has been at the forefront in terms of technological advancements and the adoption of sustainable technology in production globally, which is a key factor augmenting the growth of the Construction Adhesive chemical industry.

In 2022, the country suffered huge setbacks due to the adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, manufacturers operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry are striving to achieve the pre-pandemic status by opting for various Construction Adhesive and in Construction Adhesive growth strategies.

In the U.K, the growth of the Construction Adhesive industry can be attributed to the surging demand for Construction Adhesive binders. The environment-friendly nature, low energy consumption, and cost-effectiveness offered by Construction Adhesive binders are key factors leading the sales and demand.

Growing urbanization and rapid increments in infrastructure activities across the country are fueling the demand for Construction Adhesive binders, thus creating lucrative opportunities for several players operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the upcoming decade.

Pre-Book this Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5842

The global hub for the Construction Adhesive chemical industry, China, is picking up pace in its post-covid recovery, due to the timely eradication of the virus. With little to no restrictions, most production-related activities have resumed across the country, acting as anchors for various local and global manufacturers.

China is a lucrative ground for the Construction Adhesive industry due to the presence of leading manufacturers and several industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, plastic, and paint. Due to the abundance of these industries, the demand for Construction Adhesive pigments is also gaining immense traction in China.

Construction Adhesive pigments are non-toxic, cost-effective, and offer good color strength, making them a favorable choice for usage in various end-use sectors. Increasing the use of Construction Adhesive pigments in plastics, textiles, paints, and coatings will continue driving the growth in the Construction Adhesive industry.

Additionally, the wide range of unique shades available in Construction Adhesive pigments makes them a preferred choice for visual arts as well. The consumption of Construction Adhesive pigments in high-tech applications such as photo-reprographics, optoelectronic displays, and optical data storage are fueling the demand for Construction Adhesive pigments and creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the Construction Adhesive industry.

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market Outlook:
Asia Pacific is the leading market for construction adhesive globally. The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 30% share of the global construction adhesive market. The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period (2021 – 2031), as the number of activities is increasing in end use industry.

India and China dominate the market of construction adhesive in Asia Pacific. The growing construction industry in India has supported the growth of the construction adhesive market. For instance, recently, in Wuhan, Chinese government has decided to construct an urban rail transit which will include four metro lines and four urban express lines in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Such projects will continue to benefit construction adhesive demand in the country.

Key Long-Term Trends
The global Construction Adhesive industry is gradually recovering in 2021 and is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years. With a noteworthy surge in activities in industries such as infrastructure, construction, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas, the Construction Adhesive industry will show an upward trend in the coming years. Some new trends that are augmenting the market growth are:

Chemoinformatic
The Construction Adhesive industry will largely benefit from chemoinformatic due to various factors such as the ease of evaluating specific properties of large compounds. The use of computational and informational techniques will help manufacturers gain insights into the new and existing chemicals and how to incorporate them into Construction Adhesive chemical products.

For More Insights:
http://www.globenewswire.com/en/newsrelease/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Us
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com
Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution