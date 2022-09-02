Demand In Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A Rapid Pace In The Forecasted Period (2022 – 2031)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Construction Adhesive Industry Current Scenario and Future Outlook

According to latest research by Fact.MR, construction adhesive market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for construction adhesive will witness growth in coming years, owing to the growing construction market in developing countries.

Construction Adhesive Market: Key Players

Henkel

Permabond

The Gorilla Glue Company

3M Company

Ardex

MG Chemcials

MAPEI

5M

Epotek

Powerblanket

Masterbond

Chang Chun Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

DowDuPont

Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhengdasheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN MEITAIBANG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN TIANMAXUN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.

Foshan Xinboqiao Electronic Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Wenyou Industry Co. Ltd.

Kater Adhesives Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Jinhua Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

ZANSHARE GROUP (ZHEJIANG) CO. LTD.

Kaneka Corporation

Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Dic Corporation

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Senko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Infrastructure Expansion in the U.S. is Fueling Demand for Construction Adhesive

The Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the U.S. suffered a huge setback due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2022, halting operations in industries such as construction, automotive, and pharmaceutical.

However, with the gradual resumption of production activities and improvements in the supply chain globally, manufacturers operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry are gearing up to retain the industry’s post-pandemic status.

Rising demand for Construction Adhesive dispersants from the construction and oil & gas industry is driving the Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the U.S. Construction Adhesive dispersants are widely used in the construction industry, and the anticipated growth is attributable to the wide expanse of real estate in the country.

Increasing housing infrastructure projects are propelling Construction Adhesive dispersant sales, thus augmenting the growth of the Construction Adhesive chemical industry. The presence of leading players in the country is also driving sales and export in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry.

Construction Adhesive market: Segmentation

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

By Technology Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive & Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

U.K is Capitalizing on Construction Adhesive Binders for Sustainable Construction Activities

The U.K. has been at the forefront in terms of technological advancements and the adoption of sustainable technology in production globally, which is a key factor augmenting the growth of the Construction Adhesive chemical industry.

In 2022, the country suffered huge setbacks due to the adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, manufacturers operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry are striving to achieve the pre-pandemic status by opting for various Construction Adhesive and in Construction Adhesive growth strategies.

In the U.K, the growth of the Construction Adhesive industry can be attributed to the surging demand for Construction Adhesive binders. The environment-friendly nature, low energy consumption, and cost-effectiveness offered by Construction Adhesive binders are key factors leading the sales and demand.

Growing urbanization and rapid increments in infrastructure activities across the country are fueling the demand for Construction Adhesive binders, thus creating lucrative opportunities for several players operating in the Construction Adhesive chemical industry in the upcoming decade.

The global hub for the Construction Adhesive chemical industry, China, is picking up pace in its post-covid recovery, due to the timely eradication of the virus. With little to no restrictions, most production-related activities have resumed across the country, acting as anchors for various local and global manufacturers.

China is a lucrative ground for the Construction Adhesive industry due to the presence of leading manufacturers and several industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, plastic, and paint. Due to the abundance of these industries, the demand for Construction Adhesive pigments is also gaining immense traction in China.

Construction Adhesive pigments are non-toxic, cost-effective, and offer good color strength, making them a favorable choice for usage in various end-use sectors. Increasing the use of Construction Adhesive pigments in plastics, textiles, paints, and coatings will continue driving the growth in the Construction Adhesive industry.

Additionally, the wide range of unique shades available in Construction Adhesive pigments makes them a preferred choice for visual arts as well. The consumption of Construction Adhesive pigments in high-tech applications such as photo-reprographics, optoelectronic displays, and optical data storage are fueling the demand for Construction Adhesive pigments and creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the Construction Adhesive industry.

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the leading market for construction adhesive globally. The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 30% share of the global construction adhesive market. The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period (2021 – 2031), as the number of activities is increasing in end use industry.

India and China dominate the market of construction adhesive in Asia Pacific. The growing construction industry in India has supported the growth of the construction adhesive market. For instance, recently, in Wuhan, Chinese government has decided to construct an urban rail transit which will include four metro lines and four urban express lines in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Such projects will continue to benefit construction adhesive demand in the country.

Key Long-Term Trends

The global Construction Adhesive industry is gradually recovering in 2021 and is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years. With a noteworthy surge in activities in industries such as infrastructure, construction, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas, the Construction Adhesive industry will show an upward trend in the coming years. Some new trends that are augmenting the market growth are:

Chemoinformatic

The Construction Adhesive industry will largely benefit from chemoinformatic due to various factors such as the ease of evaluating specific properties of large compounds. The use of computational and informational techniques will help manufacturers gain insights into the new and existing chemicals and how to incorporate them into Construction Adhesive chemical products.

For More Insights:

