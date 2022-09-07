Rising Awareness Of Health Benefits Of CBD Products Has Elevated The Growth Of CBD Beverages Market Globally: Fact.MR

CBD beverages have gained popularity as cannabis products were legalized by the Farm bill (Agricultural Improvement Act) in 2014. The rising awareness of health benefits of CBD products has elevated the growth of CBD beverages market globally. Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis, which is extracted from leaves, resin, and flowers of marijuana or hemp.

Cannabidiol is infused in the beverages which treat a variety of health conditions including antioxidant and neuroprotective protective properties. The market is expected to showcase significant growth in the forecast period due to rising adoption of natural products over pharmaceutical products. However, regulation and compliance on the use of CBD in the food and beverage industry have the potential to hampers the growth of the market.

Request for Sample of this report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3388

Global CBD Beverage Market Regional Overview

The CBD beverage market is expected to grow tremendously in North America with the legalization of CBD-infused products in many states. North American states, including Colorado, Utah, Iowa, Texas, and California, have been approved to grow and market CBD-infused products.

Many major manufacturers such as Alkaline88, The Alkaline Water Company and Youngevity International Inc. dominate the CBD-infused beverages. The European market has also seen growth in the CBD beverage market and is expected to grow tremendously in the region as the legalization of CBD products becomes mainstream.

Asia Pacific is considered the largest market for CBD beverages and many manufacturers are looking for opportunities to expand their markets in this region. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa have experienced rapid growth in the legalization and marketing of cannabis products and there is ample opportunity for this market to grow in these regions.

In addition to providing a quantitative analysis of CBD beverage demand, the study also provides an independent analysis of key factors driving the market. From macroeconomic factors to subtle microeconomic factors, this study analyzes the finest details that are likely to affect the CBD beverage industry during the evaluation period.

The study also provides readers with in-depth insights into the key challenges for CBD beverage companies during the evaluation period. The main challenges facing OEMs as suppliers are also discussed in detail in this study.

Enquire before buying –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3388

Stringent Regulations on CBD Infused Products

CBD is derived from marijuana and hemp which is incorporated with many laws and regulations. The import and growing of marijuana and hemp has been legalised by very few states, however, FDA has not approved the use of CBD in foods and Beverages, which could affect the growth of CBD beverage market globally. The rules and regulation on the use of CBD are different in different regions. Thus, the market is remains constrained to only states which have made CBD beverages legal.

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of CBD Type as:

Marijuana-derived

Hemp-derived

Synthetic

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of End User as:

Millennial

Gen Z

Baby Boomers

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

The global CBD Beverages market can be segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel as:

Storefront Dispensaries

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Share your requirements and get a custom report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3388

Offered in key regions as follows:-

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and other European countries)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, other countries, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

How can Fact.MR make a difference?

– In-depth understanding of key industry trends shaping current growth dynamics

– Provides value chain analysis and price trend analysis of different offers from competitors

– Data-driven decision making to help companies determine strategies that need rebalancing Deliver

– Provide insight into research and research areas Development to attract

– Identify data outliers before your competitors.

Read more about Fact.MR’s Trend Report:

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/12/13/1666593/0/en/Polyester-Filament-Sales-Valued-at-US-87 -Billion-in-2018-Fully-Drawn-Yarn-Sales-to-Exceed-US-36-Billion-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. We have offices in the USA and Dublin, and our global headquarters are in Dubai. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. Contact us about your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

US

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Website: https:// www. factmr.com/