Rising Construction Activities Are Boosting Demand For Organic Bromide Market

Increasing demand of bromine in controlling mercury emissions and its requirement in flame retardants are expected to be the leading drivers for lucrative growth of the market. Its applications include oil field, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, etc.

Therefore, its demand in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, radidly growing construction activities, etc., may help in surging the organic bromide market during the forecast period 2021-2031.

In October 2020, the research was conducted for synthesis of Dimeric Molecules via Ag catalysed Electrochemical Homocoupling of organic bromides paired with electrooxidation of urea.

In the experiment, a divided electrochemical cell with aprotic and aqueous compartments which are separated by an anion exchange membrane enabling coupling of the cathodic homocoupling reaction with anodic oxidation of urea.

The assessment was done using 13 organic bromides which demonstrated a strong dependence on the reaction outcome. The results showed that this method is excellent for C(sp3)-C(sp3) coupling to corresponding dimeric products with up to quantitative yields.

In January 2021, a research article published by doi.org investigates the difluorometylation of alkyl bromides and lodides with TMSCF2H. The experiment was performed by reactions of alkyl iodides with TMSCF2H and these were mediated by a copper catalyst using CsF as the activator.

The reaction of less reactive alkyl bromides require a combination of palladium and a stoichiometric amount of CuI in the form of catalysts. The experiment shows it proceeds via a Pd(I)/Pd(III) catalytic rule.

Organic Bromide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global organic bromide market is segmented into:

Alkyl Bromide Cetyl Bromide Bibromomethane Ethyl Bromide Butyl Bromide Lauryl Bromide Other

Polymeric Bromide TBBPA DBDPE Other

Others

On the basis of function, the global organic bromide market is segmented into:

Flame retardant

Bodices

PTA synthesis

Plasma Etching

Mercury Removal

Other Uses

Israel Chemicals Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Lanxess Ag

Jordan Bromine Company

Gulf Resources Inc.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Tetra Technologies Inc.

In terms of consumption, the global organic bromide market is dominated by China. The significant growth of polymer & plastics, chemical and automotive industries in China and India have consequently resulted in an increase in demand for organic bromide as a chemical intermediate, flame retardants and catalyst. The China organic bromide market is expected to register significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

In terms of raw material availability, Israel dominates the global market and accounts for around 80% of total raw material production, i.e., bromine. North America and Europe are the major markets for organic bromide after APAC.

The stringent government regulations in Europe and North America over the manufacturing industry may hamper the growth of the organic bromide market in these regions.

In Europe and North America, the organic bromide market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. Latin America and the MEA organic bromide markets are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Bromine is a naturally occurring element found in the sea, lakes and underground wells. Organic bromide is a derivative of bromine. Organic bromide is widely used as a reactant and catalyst for manufacturing a variety of products such as agrochemicals, biocides, water disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, completion fluids, flame retardants, and photographic chemicals, among others. Bromine resources are geographically distributed, with the Dead Sea being the rich resource of bromine, with a concentration of 10–12 gram per liter.

Israel is one of the large producers of bromine, followed by the U.S. and China. The chemical industry is the prominent consumer of organic bromide compounds, followed by the oil & gas and pharmaceuticals.

Organic bromide compounds are generally categorized into alkyl bromide, bromide polymers and other compounds. In most industries, organic bromide is prevalently used as flame retardant, bodices, PTA synthesis, and mercury removal.

Organic bromide compounds are commonly used as flame retardants. Majority of the organic bromide produced globally is consumed by the rubber and plastics industries for manufacturing various flame retardant products. These flame retardants find wide applications in plastics, textiles, and electrical/electronic products.

Besides, plastic plays a significant role in the building, construction, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries. Thus, the growing demand for flame retardants from the rubber & plastic industries is expected to drive the growth of the organic bromide compounds market.

Moreover, organic bromide is mainly used in synthesis of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) produced through the oxidation of p-Xylene. Sodium bromide, hydrogen bromide, or tetrabromomethane (organic bromide) are used for it.

PTA is widely used for manufacturing polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The pharmaceuticals industry is one of the major consumers of organic bromide compounds.

