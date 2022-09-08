Cornell University Partners with Awesome 3D Cards for Alpha Sigma Phi Donor Appreciation

Austin, TX, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Sigma Phi, Cornell University’s Iota Chapter partnered with to Awesome 3D Cards to create a surprising mail piece for long-time supporters. They wanted to make something detailed, that carries the memories of being a part of the brotherhood. To do this, they transformed their chapter house into a custom 3D model. This nine-color model boasts the fraternity’s Greek letters both on the cover of the card and on the pop up house inside. The card also highlights Stewart Avenue and The Gorge—notable features near the property. Alumni donors who were shown appreciation for their contributions through the Alpha Sigma Phi were impressed by the thoughtfulness.

“In campaigns that involve a special building such as a library, fraternity house, or business, bringing that place to the donor can bridge decades of time and get them to think back to how that special place impacted them,” Matt Killingsworth, Senior Vice President at Pennington & Company, said. “The 3D card we developed for our Alpha Sigma Phi campaign at Cornell does that. It is a unique, detailed, high-quality replica that transports the donor back to Ithaca. This was a wonderful ‘thank you’ piece for donors as well and an appeal to others.”

Known for their cost-effective additions to sales and marketing campaigns, Awesome 3D Cards is committed to making stakeholders feel valued. This is true whether they are an employee, customer, or donor. The founder began the company in 2019, when he discovered his passion for bringing together creativity and business relationships. The goal behind every custom 3D pop up card that is created is to build the connection between the recipient and the sender. This innovative marketing strategy was a great asset to Alpha Sigma Phi’s Capital Campaign.

