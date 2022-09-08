Global Intelligent Transport System Market Is Estimated At US$ 26.47 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Intelligent Transport System Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Intelligent Transport System Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Intelligent Transport System Market trends accelerating Intelligent Transport System Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Intelligent Transport System Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Players

Thales Group

Transcore

Siemens AG

Garmin Ltd.

Efkon AG

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom

Ricardo Plc

Tomtom International BV

Iteris Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Atkins Group

Denso Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Intelligent Transport System Industry Research Intelligent Transport System Market by Product Offering : Intelligent Transport Hardware Intelligent Transport Software Intelligent Transport Services Intelligent Transport System Market by System : Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS) Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS) Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS) Emergency Medical Systems (EMS) Intelligent Transport System Market by Application : Intelligent Traffic Control Collision Avoidance Parking Management Ticketing Management Automotive Telematics Fleet Management & Asset Monitoring Others Intelligent Transport System Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Size of Intelligent Transport System Market

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Intelligent Transport System Market which includes global GDP of Intelligent Transport System Market growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Intelligent Transport System Market and their impact on the overall value chain from Intelligent Transport System Market to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the Intelligent Transport System Market sales.

