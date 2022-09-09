U.S. Restaurant Point Of Sale Solution Market Size, Share & Key Drivers 2028

U.S. Restaurant Point Of Sale Solution Industry Overview

The U.S. restaurant point of sale solution market size was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for POS solutions in the U.S. can be attributed to the move toward a cashless economy and the rising adoption of technologies in businesses. The increased adoption of cashless transactions in the U.S.in recent years has helped drive the adoption of point of sale (POS) solutions, with the COVID-19 pandemic further boosting the move toward contactless payments. The pandemic has also favored the growth of the restaurant POS solution market by fueling the demand for payment wallets and budget-friendly mPOS terminals.

The restaurant industry in the U.S. has grown to cater to the increasing population with a busy lifestyle. According to National Restaurant Association, the U.S. restaurant industry was projected to make USD 899 billion in sales in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic shook the industry, leading to the shutdown of more than 110,000 restaurants permanently or for long-term across the country. To revive the industry, the government has given safety instructions and lifted strict lockdown to allow restaurant operate at full capacity. Moreover, the home delivery culture in the U.S. has risen tremendously, boosting the quick service restaurants demand. To keep up with the changing dynamics and growing restaurant’s needs, the POS solution vendors are launching solutions for better control of back-end and front-end operation.

The rising demand for NFC-ready POS terminals has helped the POS terminal industry increase its foothold in the U.S. market. Increased availability of POS terminals accepting contactless payments with cards featuring NFC-enabled contactless payment services such as MasterCard PayPass, UnionPay QuickPass, and Visa PayWave has transformed the U.S. payment industry. Thus, a major increase in deployment of POS terminals, specifically contactless features enabled terminals was noted in the country. Moreover, a considerable decline in the prices of NFC-enabled POS terminals has boosted their adoption over the years.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the foodservice industry in the country and led to the shutdown of multiple restaurants. According to Firefly, Datassential’s proprietary database,10.2% percent of the U.S. full-service and limited-service restaurants, as well as food trucks, have permanently closed in the country as of December 2020. The remaining restaurants survived the pandemic by adopting the digital ordering channel. As the U.S. is focusing on fully vaccinating its population, the restaurant sector is expected to bounce back, which could positively impact the U.S. restaurant POS solution market.

The global office software market size was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. Password Management Market: The global password management market size to be valued at USD 2.05 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

U.S. Restaurant Point Of Sale Solution Market Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. restaurant POS solution market based on product, component, deployment, and end-user:

U.S. Restaurant POS Solution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Fixed POS

Mobile POS

U.S. Restaurant POS Solution Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

U.S. Restaurant POS Solution Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cloud

On-premises

U.S. Restaurant POS Solution End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

FSR

QSR

Institutional

Others

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Lightspeed acquired Upserve Inc., a restaurant management cloud-software company.

Lightspeed acquired Upserve Inc., a restaurant management cloud-software company. November 2020: Helcim Inc. launched QR code functionality for its business customers. Merchants using the company’s Hosted Payment Pages, Helcim’s Online Store, and Online Food Ordering solutions could leverage the new functionality for faster and contactless payment.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. restaurant point of sale solution market are:

Ingenico (acquired by Worldline)

PAX Technology

Clover Network Inc.

Lightspeed

Square Inc.

TouchBistro

Toast, Inc.

Helcim Inc.

Revel System

Bepoz America LLC

Oracle

