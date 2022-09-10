Complete Dinosaur Skeleton is Just The Start in Weiss Auctions’ Wild and Wonderful Iconic and Eclectic Auction, Sept. 29

Lynbrook, NY, 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Charles Manson’s original booking form, with fingerprints, for the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969, a full Psittacosaurus dinosaur skeleton plus other prehistoric items, an archive of material relating to Barbra Streisand and items signed by JFK and the Beatles will all come up for bid in Weiss Auctions’ Iconic and Eclectic auction on Thursday, September 29th.

The online auction, packed with approximately 500 rare and unusual items, will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time. And, as tantalizing as the abovementioned items are, none are expected to generate as much interest as three early items pertaining to Elvis Presley – including one of three original master recordings from The King’s first-ever recording session in 1954 for Sun Records.

More on that later. First, the original “Los Angeles Consolidated Booking Form Jail Custody Record” with Charles Manson’s thumbprints, created when Manson was first booked for robbery and homicide in the horrific Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969. Manson was already being held on car theft charges when detectives were dispatched to arrest him following his murder indictment.

Booking details note that his occupation was “Musician”, he had no social security number, nor was he employed, he had “No One” to contact in an emergency, and that he possessed a “light, ball point pen, misc. papers” and $7 when arrested. On verso appears Manson’s thumbprint, taken when booked by “R. Tate #J8922”. The booking form should bring $25,000-$35,000.

The full Psittacosaurus dinosaur skeleton, about 18 inches tall and 24 inches long, has been professionally repaired and restored. It appears to be missing a few pieces but is still a rare, amazing piece (est. $15,000-$25,000). Psittacosaurus is a genus of extinct ceratopsian dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous of what is now Asia, existing between 126 and 101 million years ago.

Additional prehistoric goodies include a fossilized Camarasaurus (Jurassic Period) tail vertebrae bone; a fossilized Triceratops horn; a fossilized baby Woolly Mammoth upper jaw, with two teeth; and an unhatched Oviraptor species egg, 75-100 million years old, Cretaceous in age from Mongolia, 178mm long, with no restoration, the eggshell 98 percent intact (est. $3,000-$4,000).

The extensive and important archive of Barbra Streisand material includes correspondence between the singer and Barry Dennen, with whom she had a relationship in 1960-1961. Items include the 45rpm record Barbra Streisand – En Français (EP6048), signed and inscribed to Mr. Dennen on the back of the record sleeve, and three postcards written by Streisand to Mr. Dennen.

Also included are ten notebook pages handwritten by Streisand, two handwritten letters from Streisand mailed from the Hotel Wolverine (one written on hotel letterhead; the envelopes have room 308 as a return address), a typed letter signed by Streisand to Dennen thanking him for his note about a television show, another handwritten letter and other items (est. $10,000-$15,000).

There are two lots pertaining to JFK, both signed by the former President. One is a first edition copy of As We Remember Joe (University Press, Cambridge, Mass., 1945), a tribute to the eldest of the Kennedy brothers, killed during World War II. JFK boldly signed and inscribed on the front free end page, “For Bill, who flew with Joe, from Jack Kennedy” (est. $10,000-$12,000).

The other is a complete six-volume set of History of Ireland by The Rev. E. A. Dalton, first edition (London: The Gresham Publishing Company, 1912), all hardcovers bound in green cloth. The first free end page of each volume is signed in black ink, “John F. Kennedy” except for the sixth volume, which is signed upside-down on the final free end page (est. $35,000-$45,000).

The Beatles lot is a telegram of congratulations sent to the consignor, informing her she’d won a ticket to see the Beatles at their Steel Pier (Philadelphia) concert on August 16th, 1966. She couldn’t make it, however, as the ticket is being offered, unused, along with a 1963 photo card of the Beatles, signed by all four and inscribed on the back, “To Betty Ann, Pity you couldn’t make it” (the inscription appearing to be in Paul’s hand). The lot is expected to bring $15,000-$20,000.

Now, for Elvis. An acetate recording of That’s All Right on Side A and Blue Moon of Kentucky on Side B is considered one of rock’s Holy Grail items, as it was the record that launched Elvis’s career and changed American popular music forever. John Lennon once said, “Before Elvis there was nothing.” Three acetates were cut in that first session; one of the three will come up for bid.

Also sold will be an acetate recording of Blue Suede Shoes, also with Elvis on vocals. The song would become a huge hit in 1955 for Carl Perkins, before Presley recorded his own version the following year. Both records were chart-toppers. Elvis ordered an actual pair of blue suede shoes and wore them when he performed the song. The shoes were sold at auction in 2013 for $80,000.

The third item is a large version of the famous photo showing the four members of the “Million Dollar Quartet” – Presley, Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis – signed and inscribed by all four to Marion Keisker MacInnes, who worked at Sun Records and was a key contributor to Elvis’s early development. The photograph was taken at the Sun Records studio in Memphis.

Other items of interest will include a one-page letter written and signed by Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), the Genevan philosopher, writer, and composer, dated Feb. 3, 1763, one week before the Treaty of Paris, in which he discusses Christian charity (est. $3,000-$5,000).

An architectural model and plan book for the 1939 World’s Fair in New York by Messmore and Damon Designers and Builders, looking like what would have been the Hall of Presidents, on a 20 inch square base and housed in a custom wooden slipcase crate, should make $3,000-$5,000.

Also up for bid will be a George S. Patton group of over 50 documents and other items regarding the death of Pvt. Sam Reichstein, three of them signed by Patton; three copies of RAW Magazine (Vol. 1, # 1; Vol. 1, #4; and Vol. 1, #5); a chunk of prehistoric petrified wood found in Arizona; and photographs signed by astronauts Buzz Aldrin, John Glenn, Ken Mattingly and Guy Bluford.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. For more information about Weiss Auctions and the Iconic and Eclectic auction slated for Thursday, September 29th, visit www.WeissAuctions.com.

