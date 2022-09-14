Prime Healthcare and Steer Health announce strategic partnership to improve patient outcomes

Ontario, California, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare, an award-winning national health system, and Steer Health, an innovative AI enabled growth and automation platform, announced a strategic enterprise partnership to create a next-generation consumer engagement experience for Prime’s 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

Prime Healthcare has launched PrimeHealthNow, a platform designed to address new and evolving healthcare needs of consumers, focusing on creating easy access to convenient, affordable, and patient-centric care. The key strategies include utilizing state-of-the-art technology to improve access to care, enabling real-time feedback on patient experience, staff empowerment with simplified patient communication tools, and optimizing care delivery.

Goals of PrimeHealthNow include:

Improve access to same day care via Steer Health’s GetCareNow program, which includes making online reservations for Emergency Room visits, as well as Urgent Care and Primary Care appointments

Reduce healthcare costs by accelerating the closure of care gaps, ensuring that the right care is delivered to the right patient in the right place

Elevate digital interactions to at least 50 percent of all engagements, supported by exceptional human touch

Extend the reach and engagement capabilities of care teams and allow for patients to receive virtual care services in a way that is both personal and convenient

Prime Healthcare will leverage Steer Health’s comprehensive suite of consumer-centric digital engagement tools to support patients and their families, seamlessly guiding them across all health system services including emergency services, primary care, virtual care, outpatient, and inpatient settings.

The strategic aim of PrimeHealthNow, in addition to better health outcomes and lower cost of care, is to ensure patients feel known and valued whenever they engage with Prime Healthcare.

“The Prime Healthcare team has the vision, passion, and ingenuity to transform healthcare and design processes from a consumer perspective,” said Sridhar Yerramreddy, founder and CEO of Steer Health. “We are proud that Steer will play a part in bringing Prime’s physician-led, patient-centered vision to life. This work will impact millions of patients across the country and establish a new standard for consumer-centered care.”

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 66 times. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.

About Steer Health

Steer Health transforms healthcare with the industry’s most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing the way doctors, nurses, care teams, patients and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, smart notifications, GetCareNow and more, Steer accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. From emergency room to inpatient to outpatient, Steer’s comprehensive cross-continuum platform bridges care settings to create a seamless experience for patients and their families. Steer Conversational Platform orchestrates patient journey across all care settings with personalized experiences to build confidence and trust — and lead to better financial and clinical outcomes. To learn more, visit steerhealth.io.