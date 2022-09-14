Sun Care Products Market Size, Share and Business Opportunity to 2028

Sun Care Products Industry Overview

The global sun care products market size was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising concern about skin protection against detrimental rays of the sun and improved alertness regarding skin cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has declined the sales for sun care products, due to consumers shifting to the work from home model. Owing to this factor, consumers around the world limited their travel in 2020 for leisure, recreational activities, and sports events, this, in turn, reduced the consumption by the consumers.

In the U.S., adult cream emerged as the largest segment of the market for sun care products in 2020. With the growing awareness for harsh chemicals used in cosmetics and their harmful effects on the skin, consumers are becoming more critical pertaining to ingredients, prior to choosing any product.

The growing demand for organic and natural personal care products due to rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the market for sun care products over the forecast period. These are usually derived from plants and ensure the skin gets more benefits from all the natural ingredients used to make up the product.

The growing global awareness of skin cancer and skin disorders has increased the demand for sun care products, which is expected to surge more over the forecast period. Additionally, these products are gaining popularity among consumers due to their multi-functional sun protection properties with prevention against wrinkles.

The global market for sun care products is expanding rapidly as people are becoming increasingly aware of the need for maintaining their skin from harmful UV rays. The use of such products continues rising as government health agencies seek to contain increasing cases of UV-induced melanomas.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Sunrider launched new CC cream with mineral-based SPF 30 sun protection.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global sun care products market include:

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

L’oreal

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Burt’s Bees

Bioderma Laboratories

Unilever

