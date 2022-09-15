Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Abbott Inc, Pfizer, Olympus Corporation

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostatic enlargement (BPE), is a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland. The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland that is part of the male reproductive system. The prostate gland produces a fluid that is mixed with sperm to form semen.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment technology are:

1. Minimally invasive treatments: There has been a shift from traditional, invasive treatments for BPH to minimally invasive treatments. Minimally invasive treatments include transurethral microwave thermotherapy, transurethral needle ablation, and transurethral resection of the prostate.

2. Use of alpha-blockers: Alpha-blockers are medications that relax the smooth muscle of the prostate and bladder neck, making it easier to urinate. Alpha-blockers are often used as a first-line treatment for BPH.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment market.

First, the aging of the population is resulting in a larger number of men suffering from this condition.

Second, the availability of effective treatments is increasing, as is patient awareness of the condition and its treatments.

Market Segment:

The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented by therapeutics class, therapy, and region. By therapeutics class, the market is classified into alpha-blockers, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors, and others. Based on therapy, it is bifurcated into mono drug therapy, and combination drug therapy, Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market includes players such as Abbott Inc, Pfizer, Olympus Corporation, Allergan Plc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Unilab Inc, Biolitec AG, Advin Health Care, Quanta Systems, Allium Ltd, and others.

