Anatomic Pathology Market to Witness Exponential Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

Anatomic Pathology Industry Overview

The global anatomic pathology market size was valued at USD 16.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.08% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the clinical use of biomarkers enables the pathologists to determine disease pathogenesis at the molecular level and further guides the clinical decision-making, thereby improving patient outcomes. The growing reliance on biomarkers-based pathology tests and procedures to explore common malignancy and tumorigenesis is driving the market. The COVID-19 pandemic is serving as a driver for the adoption of whole slide imaging, digital pathology, and telepathology. Digital pathology has helped pathologists work remotely, enhancing their overall productivity and helping them address the backlog of cases. The usage rate of these technologies has been gaining momentum over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted this adoption, in turn, having a positive impact on the market growth.

The high usage of advanced pathology equipment such as staining systems, gross imaging, and digital microscopes is poised to improve anatomic pathological practices to a major extent. The digital imaging solutions offer specificity and accuracy-related benefits over the conventional techniques, which in turn, boosts the service uptake rate in the market for anatomic pathology.

Companies are undertaking continuous efforts for the development of advanced and upgraded pathology equipment with respect to their design and ease of use. For instance, in May 2021, a digital pathology solutions provider-OptraSCAN introduced CytoSiA-an intelligent solution for affordable and rapid scanning and analysis of pap smears and liquid-based cytology slides. This instrument allows whole slide cytology imaging with advanced image analysis.

Moreover, several partnership and agreement ventures among key companies for the introduction of an effective portfolio are driving the market. For instance, in April 2021, Royal Philips collaborated with Ibex Medical Analytics, a company involved in AI-based cancer diagnostics, to boost the adoption of AI-based digital pathology. Both the companies combined their expertise to offer advanced solutions to empower pathologists.

Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anatomic pathology market on the basis of product and services, application, end-use, and region:

Anatomic Pathology Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Anatomic Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

Anatomic Pathology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Anatomic Pathology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Roche announced the launch of digital pathology open environment. The new workflow allows researchers and physicians to share images for better analysis. Further, the platform is compatible with whole slide imaging technology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Anatomic Pathology market include

Danaher Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

BioGenex

Bio SB

