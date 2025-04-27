AMTS 20th Anniversary – Pre-Registration Now Open for the Premier Automotive Engineering and Technology Event

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The 20th Anniversary of the Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS), the premier event in automotive engineering and technology, will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W1-W5, E1-E2) on July 9 to 11, 2025.

As a leading professional exhibition in the automotive engineering industry, AMTS organized by RX serves as an ideal platform for international companies to enter China’s automotive manufacturing market, showcasing the latest technologies and facilitating connections with key industry players, including auto OEMs, system integrators, tier 1&2 suppliers, and vehicle and component R&D and manufacturing facilities. The event will feature a diverse range of products and solutions in automotive manufacturing, covering areas such as car body stamping, welding and joining, painting, automotive assembly, auto parts machining engineering, assembly and testing, automotive materials and design, automotive development and trial production, intelligent production line logistics, and quality control and testing.

Explore Over 20 Zones of Technology-Driven Automotive Engineering at AMTS 2025

AMTS 2025 is set to spotlight over 20 technology-driven zones, emphasizing the latest advancements in automotive engineering, with a special focus on new energy vehicles. This year’s event will delve into innovative design and manufacturing processes for auto parts, including EV battery production, motor and electronic control systems, lightweight material applications, and intelligent driving technologies.

The newly introduced TechShow Arena will serve as a hub for cutting-edge automotive technology, showcasing future car development in areas such as vehicle design and R&D, material and lightweight engineering, and simultaneous product development. Attendees can explore a comprehensive range of topics, including powertrain engineering, gigacasting, automotive interior and exterior design, and more.

Join AMTS 2025 Accompany Programs: Unlock the Future of Smart Mobility

AMTS 2025 invites you to join its comprehensive accompany programs, designed to unlock the future of smart mobility. From July 8-10, industry leaders and innovators will converge to explore cutting-edge advancements in automotive engineering. Key events include the Future Car Body 2025, focusing on body forming and painting technologies; eCar Assembly Engineering 2025, highlighting smart assembly and robotics; and the New Energy Power Battery Engineering 2025, showcasing battery innovations. The Electric Drive Technology Forum will delve into electric drive systems, while Future Car Engineering 2025 will cover energy-efficient vehicles and AI integration. The Intelligent Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Development Forum will explore autonomous driving and connectivity. Additional highlights include the Vehicles Design and Testing event, the Exhibitor Joint Forum with over 30 specialized sessions, and a Business Tour in China for insights into new energy vehicle manufacturing. Celebrate AMTS’s 20th anniversary at the Gala Night on July 9, honoring industry pioneers and the ongoing transformation of automotive technology.

Learn more about AMTS 2025 activities at https://www.shanghaiamts.com/en/

Pre-Registration Opens for AMTS 2025

Pre-registration for AMTS 2025 is now open. Secure your spot with a simple one-click registration and enjoy free admission. New visitors can complete their registration by clicking “Audience Pre-registration,” while returning visitors can log in to confirm or update their information to join the 2025 exhibition.

Pre-register via https://www.shanghaiamts.com/links?id=7981