Save the Date for the Second Annual Justice Ball 2022 This September 15

BROOKFIELD, WI, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — The powerful social initiative All of Us Or None, WI. Chapter is hosting their second annual Justice Ball 2022 this coming September 15. This event is being held to celebrate those directly and indirectly impacted by the justice system. Shining a light on the advocacy work that is taking place and bringing a needed voice policies that need shifting.

Additionally, this event also raises awareness about the pervasive discrimination such people face in spite of having paid their dues to the society. All of Us or None intends to share with the community that we should partake in the evidence of excellence, forbearance, and reformation from individuals impacted by the Justice System.

“The response to our call has been massive. People from all races and all walks of life have shown an interest to participate and assist in bringing a much-needed healing. We profusely thank all of our sponsors, All of Us or None, WI Chapter & headquarters, Casablanca Brookfield, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc ,Project Return, Expo- EX-incarcerated People Organizing , Violence Interrupters, Generations of Excellence- Trendsetters , Taylor Legacy, Laneice Leads, Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted People and Families Movement and Steven and Beverly Vedro. Save the date for this September 15, friends. Let’s celebrate!!

About Justice Ball 2022:
Justice Ball 2022 is the second annual ball held by the project initiative called All Of Us Or None. The objective is to celebrate survivors of unfair incarceration and those who are reformed but face discrimination from the society.

For more information, please visit http://wiaouon.org/

Media Contact:
Address: 2821 N Vel R Phillips Ave
Unit 223, Milwaukee, WI 53212, United States, Milwaukee, WI, US 53210
Phone Number: +1 414-334-3633
Email Idourjusticeball@gmail.com
Event Address: Casablanca Brookfield, 17800 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045
EVENT DATE – SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
TICKETShttps://2ndJusticeBall.eventbrite.com
Websitehttp://wiaouon.org/

