Clinion – Platinum Sponsor for ISCR 3rd Autumn Conference 2022

Clinion is anticipating the world’s leading clinical research specialists to participate in the ISCR 3rd Autumn Conference, with the purpose of stepping into a brand-new era of clinical trial innovation!

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Clinion, a clinical trial technology company offering innovative software solutions for life sciences companies worldwide, has announced its sponsorship for the ISCR 3rd Autumn Conference 2022. This event is curated to help address the latest innovations in the field of clinical research, with the theme “Current Landscape of Clinical Research in India – Future Readiness”.

The Clinion team is looking forward to showcasing its products that can help decentralise clinical trials. and AI Medical Coding, which is sure to grab your attention at this premier event.

Clinion eCOA is a BYOD solution with ePRO, eDairy, and eConsent modules to help decentralise studies.

AI Medical Coding uses Deep Learning NLP models to automate the coding of Adverse Events for faster and more accurate coding.

Team Clinion is all set to demonstrate its products, from 9 am at the convention centre. We look forward to meeting you at our virtual booth this weekend!

Clinion strongly believes in the power of professional networking that can bring together some of the top minds in the field, making room for maximum utilisation of resources and international exposure. We are determined to acquire valuable insights that can facilitate the consistent development of the best solutions to aid pharmaceutical research and strengthen the global clinical trials fraternity.

Join us for a hands-on experience with the latest Clinical Trials AI technology in 2022.

Click here to register for the ISCR 3rd Autumn Conference 2022!

You can also choose to experience a personalised demo session on Clinion’s AI medical coding and other ground-breaking solutions, by booking your slot on our website now!

Manuj Vangipurapu, Founder & Director at Clinion recently said, “We are delighted to reveal our new feature – AI medical coding, which will allow pharmaceutical companies and CROs to better adjust to the increasing variation, complexity and volume of clinical research data. The primary goal of our AI-integrated medical coding software is to improve the efficiency and overall performance of clinical research teams, globally.”

About Clinion

Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions consisting of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through AI/ML and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs.

To learn more about Clinion visit: https://www.clinion.com/

Media Contact

Rajesh Pothula

Email – rajesh.pothula@clinion.com