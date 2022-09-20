Design’N’Buy will Exhibit their Web to Print Solutions at the Printing United 2022

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States, Printing United is an annual exhibition that brings under one roof all the business verticals of the Printing Industry. Right from printing businesses to printing machinery and print technology solution providers, this event is attended by all the renowned industry leaders, intermediaries and experts.

For the past 2 years, the event was canceled due to the travel and social gathering restrictions that were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, this year the exhibition is back with bigger agenda and will be held from October 19th, 2022 to October 21st, 2022. Book an Appointment with us: https://www.designnbuy.com/meet-designnbuy-at-printing-united-2022/

Talking about the format of the exhibition, the exhibition not only brings all the businesses and players together; but it will also conduct keynote speeches that will address all the challenges that have gripped the printing business such as the global shortage of paper supply and the lack of designing talent.

Design’N’Buy, a web-to-print and web-to-pack solutions provider will also be attending the event and would bring to the table their print technology solutions, business expertise and print consultancy services. With more than 1000 print clients of their web–to-print solutions globally , Design’N’Buy has been helping printers in digitizing and monetizing their print platforms.



Design’N’Buy is this year’s star. The team takes pride in announcing that it has won Pinnacle InterTech Award 2022 for DesignO, its unique and pure API driven plug-n-play web2print solution launched recently. The Pinnacle InterTech Award from PRINTING United Alliance is awarded to the technologies judged to be innovative and likely to significantly impact the printing industry. The annual awards have been a harbinger of technology shifts since their introduction in 1978.

Along with print automation solutions, Design’N’Buy also provides web development and maintenance services to their clients. Thus, for print businesses that are looking to initiate the digital transformation drive of their conventional Brick and Mortar business into an online print store, Design’N’Buy can be their ideal implementation and digital transformation enabler.

Also, the team that the organization has put together for this exhibition does not only hold technology expertise, but also has the business understanding that can help printers in optimizing their operations, streamline their processes and increase the return on investments made on the print technologies.

Right from providing clients with the right reasons to invest in print technologies to being the ideal implementation partner to providing maintenance and scaling services, the Design’N’Buy team will help you with every aspect of your online business and provide you with substantial reasons and empower you to make informed decisions.

No matter if their clients are commercial printing service providers or custom gifts/merchandise manufacturers or apparel/t-shirt brands looking for customization capabilities, Design’N’Buy can cater to all these businesses and more with their wide portfolio of services, products and solutions.

To put it in a nutshell, if you are a printing business looking for reliable print technology or you wish to automate your business processes or you are a business looking for technology development and implementation partner, the Design’N’Buy team will host you warmly at the Printing United expo booth number #N1808.

Also, if you wish to explore more about the capabilities, resources and solutions that Design’N’Buy caters to, you can visit their website or you can just drop us an email at inquiry@designnbuy.com and connect with one of their specialists.

