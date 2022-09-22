Black Beer Market Historical Data & Forecasts 2028

Black Beer Industry Overview

The global black beer market size was valued at USD 25.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

A rise in demand for black beer for preventing diseases caused due to obesity is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages among millennials is anticipated to boost the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the alcoholic beverages industry. On-premise and off-premise closures due to strict lockdown measures resulted in disastrous consequences, with sales decreasing by 20%-30% from March to April 2020 globally. Companies have been responding positively to the crisis by offering black beers through the online medium as consumers preferred online shopping over offline owing to safety concerns.

An increase in demand for craft beer among premium drinkers and millennials is strengthening the market growth. In recent years, a large number of local breweries have emerged that has propelled the demand for black beer majorly processed in microbreweries. The presence of distinctive taste and uncommon flavors, coupled with a shift in consumer preferences from regular beers to flavored beers, is anticipated to fuel product demand.

Furthermore, that has been a huge year-on-year rise in beer consumption across the globe. Based on a study by the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association U.S., beer is the most preferred alcoholic beverage and is 2.5 times larger than the market for wine across the globe. The study also revealed that consumption of the product has increased more than 8% per year from 2010 to 2020.

Rising awareness regarding the various benefits of consuming flavonoids in black beers has resulted in a rise in their demand over the last few years. Based on a study by coronary thrombosis research laboratory at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, black beer is rich in flavonoids that consist of powerful antioxidant effects, which help prevent blood clots. Furthermore, a scientific session by the American Heart Association revealed that black beer is more active than any conventional beer or wine at fighting blood clots.

The online distribution channel has significantly changed the shopping habits of people as it offers benefits such as doorstep delivery, easy payment methods, heavy discounts, and the availability of a wide range of product selections on a single platform. Key players in the market are increasingly launching e-commerce websites in large lucrative markets owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing propensity of mobile shopping among consumers.

Market Share Insights

March 2020: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV announced the launch of Budweiser Reserve Black Lager, a new limited edition black beer that had an ABV of 7.1%. The type was available across all states of the U.S. till the stock lasted.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global black beer market include:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Beavertown Brewery

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Mikkeller ApS

Stone Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

