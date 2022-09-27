Plants inject new kinetic energy into rural revitalization

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — “Lettuce is sold in a lightbox” is a new thing that many citizens found when spending in hot pot restaurants in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China recently. This kind of lettuce is not only large, and good-looking, but also crisp and hydrated. It has become an internet-famous dish that young diners are keen to clock in.

Actually, those lettuce are not traditionally grown, but from the first local plant factory. This mode of production makes the vegetables grown in the original land become assembly-line products, which not only drives the digital breakthrough of traditional agriculture with industrial thinking but also injects a new driving force for the revitalization of the countryside.

Compared with traditional vegetable cultivation, plant factories do not need to occupy a large area of land, and are not limited by environmental conditions, so they can be produced on a full cycle and on a large scale in indoor spaces such as urban parking lots. More importantly, a plant factory that covers an area of 10 acres and produces 120 tons of lettuce a year needs only four workers. This not only solves the contradiction between the rapid population growth and the shortage of land resources and the decreasing cultivated land but also answers the problem of who will farm the land.

The plant factory is an efficient agricultural system that realizes the continuous production of crops through high-precision environmental control in facilities, which does not rely on sunlight, soil, pesticides, nutrient solution, and artificial light, and is controlled by a computer in a clean cultivation space. to make plants grow rapidly in a short period of time.

According to reports, by artificially regulating the duration of light, temperature and humidity, and the concentration of carbon dioxide, the seedling stage can be significantly shortened, and there is no longer worry about the excessive growth of vegetable seedlings caused by lack of light in rain and snow, and stable production can be achieved throughout the year, with at least 14 crops harvested in a year, which is 8 to 20 times that of ordinary vegetables, which greatly improves the efficiency of land use. In the factory control room, temperature, humidity and other indicators are clearly visible on the display screen. Through the intelligent control system, staff can easily achieve fertilization, irrigation, and adjustment of various indicators with the click of a mouse. The construction and management of plant factories have jumped out of the agricultural application restrictions and initially realized industrial standardization and unmanned.

If you are considering building a plant factory, you can experience our commercial vertical hydroponic system SG40, feel in advance and learn to plant. A commercial vertical hydroponic system SG40 covers an area of 0.3 square meters, consumes about 4 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, and has 80 plants. The growth cycle of leafy vegetables is short and high in the harvest.

About Auxgrow

Auxgrow is a manufacturer with twelve years of experience in manufacturing horticultural lighting and hydroponic products, engaged in R&D, production, and sales of horticultural lighting and hydroponic systems. Our ability from R&D to pilot test and mass production of various horticultural lighting and hydroponic products have been proved by hundreds of customers with customized needs. Provide the best price for all customers around the world without affecting the quality, provide comprehensive OEM and ODM services, provide a 5-year comprehensive warranty for commercial and family growers around the world, and provide free replacement and repair services. Our LED plant lights and intelligent hydroponic gardens provide most types of certificates to meet various requirements of different countries. So if you want more information, you can find our https://auxgrow.com/.