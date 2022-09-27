Development Of Indoor Hydroponic Planting System

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — The hydroponics market is estimated to grow at the US $9.5 billion in 2020, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent, and will reach US $17.9 billion by 2026. The pressure on sustained demand in agricultural production is enormous for grains and food which prompted them to study high-yield farming methods. A hydroponic growth system has been looking at solutions for the year’s focus on food safety.

Impact During the Pandemic

After the outbreak, people everywhere are aware of their dependence on food materials and begin to focus on owning a fully automated hydroponic system for indoor plant growth in the kitchen as a solution, meanwhile, focusing their attention on home cooking. The adoption of mini hydroponic smart gardens is expected to rise around the world. Accordingly, agriculture had to face challenges such as labor shortages, supply disruptions and weather problems.

Evolution of Hydroponics

In this day and age, indoor hydroponic growing systems are elaborate but user-friendly, including monitoring pH values, temperature, and the amount of light received by plants. There developed six types of systems: wick system, deep water culture (DWC), nutrient film technology (NFT), tide ebb and flow, drip irrigation system, and air culture system.

A Sustainable Future

On the basis of sustainability and eco-friendly agricultural methods, an ever-growing number of start-ups are using hydroponic techniques and vertical farming to produce crops on a larger scale. Vertical farming is hydroponic farming in buildings, they are filled with many hydroponic systems, grow different crops indoors, and keep the temperature. The largest vertical farm is located in Dubai, covering an area of 130000 square feet. Their goal is to produce 6000 pounds of food a day while using less water. 85% of their food is imported, which will greatly change the city’s food consumption.

