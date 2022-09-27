Technological Innovation Empowers Future Agriculture

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — With the theme of “Science and Technology Innovation Leading the Rejuvenation of Rural Areas”, it was exhibited in the form of offline and online integration exhibitions. At the 28th Yangling Agricultural High Conference, “new, strange and special” modern agricultural technology was almost everywhere.

Yangling, this small city of only 135 square kilometers is like a “dream factory”, bringing high-quality agricultural technology experience to exhibitors and visitors from all over the country here, “meeting” the new direction and new direction of future agricultural development trends.

Plant factory

In Hall C of the Yangling Agricultural High-tech Conference, the audience selects the vegetable and flower seedlings they want to buy on the vending machine of the Green Planet Plant Workshop, and the robotic arm starts to automatically make potted plants. Selecting flower pots, adding nutrient soil, grasping seedlings, dropping pots, watering… a set of skilled operations attracted the audience to stop.

“The automatic potting machine visually demonstrates the entire process of automated plant transplanting,” said Pang Tiguo, deputy general manager of Dogelead Agricultural Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company is mainly engaged in the research and development of leafy vegetable-related technologies and intelligent equipment. At present, the unique matrix drift cultivation planting model developed by the company has greatly reduced labor input. In Shanghai Songjiang Modern Agricultural Park, only 4 workers on 108 acres of land can complete the entire process of agricultural production, and agricultural production has become more stable and efficient.

Unmanned and few people are the trend of future agricultural development. Pang Tiguo said: “This is the first time that the company has participated in the Agricultural High-Tech Conference. It is hoped that more people will understand this new planting mode through Agricultural High-Tech.”

Trees of fresh green leaf lettuce and brightly colored pansies grow on “Lego”-like modular devices. In front of the “Dream Factory” booth of Zhongke San’an Plant, the modular multi-layer hydroponic plant growth system attracted the attention of Weinan Kunfeng Agricultural Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. Li Hua. She asked the exhibitors carefully and hoped that both parties could cooperate.

It is understood that the unmanned vertical farm in San’an of Zhongke has already landed in the Yangling Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park. “It’s easy to create a plant factory-like building blocks. The modular multi-layer hydroponic plant growing system can be flexibly combined, quickly disassembled and assembled, realizing large-scale vegetable planting in a limited space,” said Ye Xianpeng, Fujian Zhongke Biological Co., Ltd. The plant “Dream Factory” has 10 layers of planting shelves. Through intelligent control of light, temperature, and humidity, lettuce can grow and mature in 42 days. Compared with the traditional soil planting mode, hydroponic vegetables have no pollution and pesticide residues and are not restricted by seasons, so they are especially popular in the market.

“Agricultural High-Tech Association, what a long experience! Our company is an incubator base. This time, I came here from Weinan specifically to learn new technologies at the Agricultural High-Tech Association.” Li Hua said.

In the Huawei exhibition area, through the big screen, Luochuan apple production, logistics, output and price estimation and other big data of the whole industry chain are at a glance.

“Relying on satellite remote sensing image recognition, cloud computing, 5G and other technologies, Huawei has established a “map” of agricultural production management to conduct statistical analysis of agricultural data such as crop distribution, growth, and weather to achieve efficient and orderly agricultural resource management. “Huawei agricultural technology experts introduced that Huawei will increase its cooperation with Yangling to enable the digital economy to empower agricultural development.

In recent years, with the development of a new generation of information technology, the digital economy has brought earth-shaking changes to agricultural production. In the Yangling Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park, real-time monitoring of the greenhouse can be easily achieved with only a mobile phone. With your fingers, the fields can be irrigated and fertilized automatically.

“Huawei Cloud plans to launch more than 100 digital agriculture and rural application modules to form a service capability that combines point, line, and surface’ of digital agriculture.” Huawei personnel said.

On October 23, China (Yangling) Agricultural Data Valley Big Data Center and Yangling·Huawei Agricultural Data Valley Joint Innovation Center went online simultaneously. The center is co-built by the Yangling Demonstration Zone Management Committee and Huawei. It is a comprehensive and professional platform for digital transformation and upgrading in various areas of government affairs, people’s livelihood, and industries in the region.

It is understood that Yangling’s “Agricultural One Cloud” is constructed and developed in accordance with the “1+N+M” architecture, which is based on one agricultural data valley big data center, opening up N demonstration area departments and resident university data centers, and connecting M decentralized data centers. Cloud services for enterprises, serving the construction of smart government affairs, empowering the digital transformation of enterprises, promoting the integrated development of districts and schools, and facilitating the innovation of agricultural science and technology.

“The online operation of China’s (Yangling) Agricultural Data Valley Big Data Center will promote the accelerated construction of a cloud of agriculture’ in Yangling.” Huawei agricultural technology experts said that by focusing on the characteristics of Yangling’s agricultural industry, Huawei will focus on technology, talents, ecology, etc. Empower the industry.

Technological innovation

“This session of the Agricultural High-tech Conference is a bit different!” Wang Yaping, Director of the Science and Technology Promotion Office of Northwest A&F University, said with emotion.

At the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University Science and Technology Achievement Exhibition booth, various new achievements such as wheat, corn, apples, and kiwi fruit were placed on the stand in a staggered manner as if a “fruit tree” stood in the center of the booth.

This year’s Yangling Agricultural High-tech Conference, Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University Achievements Exhibition focused on the display of 79 new varieties, 62 scientific and technological innovation achievements, 20 main promoted star varieties, 30 modern industries and future agricultural technologies that are seeking cooperation.

“Science and technology innovation is the fundamental way out for my country’s agriculture, and it is also the key support for grasping the initiative in food security. This year’s exhibition will be set up this year, combining the actual conditions of the industries in Shaanxi and northwestern regions, to focus on the results of the seed industry.” Wang Yaping said in terms of wheat varieties, Xiong 511 has good disease resistance and adaptability, and its promotion area in the Huanghuai wheat area has grown rapidly. This year it exceeds 5 million mu, and it is expected to become the main planted variety in the Huanghuai wheat area. In terms of corn varieties, Shaandan 650 has achieved full mechanized harvesting with high density and high yield, which has promoted Northwest country to become one of the corn-producing areas in China. In terms of apple varieties, a batch of early, mid- and late-ripening apple varieties represented by Ruiyang, Ruixue, and Ruixianghong have provided important support for the development of the apple industry in the Loess Plateau area.

From “eat full” to “eat well” to “eat healthily”, in recent years, relying on the resource advantages of Northwest A&F University, a large number of new varieties with high yield, stress resistance, and high quality have been born in Yangling.

“Every year in the Agricultural High-Tech Association, farmers, enterprises, and cooperatives pay special attention to the display of results.” Wang Yaping said. In order to benefit thousands of households with scientific and technological achievements, Northwest A&F University has built 28 experimental demonstration stations, 46 demonstration bases, and more than 100 demonstration parks in recent years, so that the demonstration of science and technology can reach the door of farmers and provide science and technology for rural revitalization.

