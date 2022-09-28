Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Another successful knowledge-sharing webinar on “EdTech” was held by EquityMatch.co, a smart investment platform in the UK, as part of the fifth series leading up to the sixth private pitching session. The meeting was open to everyone and was live streamed on Zoom.

EquityMatch.co-hosted a global webinar on “Shaping the future of education via EdTech and eLearning ” on September 8th, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. GMT. Six eminent panelists were included in the session conducted by EquityMatch.co to provide their thoughts on EdTech during the webinar. The event was hosted by Massimiliano (Max) Sulpizi, the founder of “EquityMatch.co” and Managing Partner of HSMI-Corporate Advisory. Aside from being a CEO, he has also worked as a merchant banker, venture capitalist, and business owner. In the infrastructure, fashion, real estate, and technology sectors, he has advised companies on transactions totaling more than €100 million and fundraising drives totaling more than €50 million.

Saurav Dutta gave the opening remarks to the session and discussed the future of our educational system. He is a person renowned for extraordinary persistence and motivating leadership to support others in capitalizing on their talents as well as accepting daunting challenges. With 15 years of expertise, Mr. Saurav has successfully completed multimillion-dollar international projects in the fields of aerospace, business software, and private equity. He founded Linguaphile Skills Hub as well. He mentioned throughout the discussion how there has been a significant change in schooling around the world. When compared to what is happening now, which is unquestionably made possible by technology, “We’re seeing is definitely a tremendous shift, a paradigm shift of how we’ve been in school, and learned in education compared to what’s happening now.” He further elaborated on the area children must be taught to fit this change. “What I think we are going to have to teach us how to access the information in the right click.”

Dr. Susan Wakenshaw, an assistant professor and director of digital transformation at the University of Warwick spoke on the importance of distinguishing between information, knowledge, and intelligence. She is a person who is actively engaged in pedagogical research on the level of student readiness for blended learning, the effects of digital technology on the learning preferences of international students, and the academic performance of these students. She has also participated in other interdisciplinary research projects with EPSRC funding as the research lead. “We should provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to comprehend what is needed in the industry. They also need to know what are the cutting-edge of this kind of development in the academic domain. Furthermore, they also need to learn how to be a critical thinker and apply it to practice,” said Dr. Susan. Moreover, she was also able to emphasize the importance of research, teaching, and practices.

Tsepo Ngwenyaman also contributed to this insightful discussion. He is the CEO of Injini and an impact investor. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tsepo is devoted to raising the caliber, accessibility, and importance of education. Impact entrepreneurship has been the foundation of his career from the beginning when he founded the first of three organizations that support entrepreneurs in Africa. Most recently, he served as director of the Social Entrepreneurship Impact Lab powered by FNB. Mr. Tsepo concentrated on the ways in which technology is creating a more knowing, effective, and informed world. “Technology in education is not only viewed as a solution but rather as a tool to overcome some of the challenges around accessibility, and quality of education. Thus, there are tools that are designed to bridge the conceptual gaps,” said Mr. Tsepo.

Yasmine Sabri, the Director of Studies, and Chair of the department teaching committee at UCL, provided additional insight into the discussion. She shed light on the subject of how to make education both accessible and affordable. She is an individual who is managing the department’s strategic planning for teaching and curriculum creation for a number of heterogeneous postgraduate and undergraduate programs. She is also an assistant professor of humanitarian logistics. Yasmine’s study investigates responsible supply chain design in high uncertainty contexts. She said, “We currently utilize a lot of technology in the classroom, and one feature we’d like to see is interoperability across the various platforms and programs we employ. This is due to the necessity for streamlining because these systems occasionally do not communicate with one another.”

Dr. Grace Togun Olugbodi spoke on the fascinating subject of how gamification aids in making learning more appealing and exciting. The multi-award-winning “Race to Infinity” Maths Board Games Series was founded and created by her. She has a goal to create tools that assist parents and teachers in implementing novel strategies that make math interesting, increase confidence, reduce arithmetic anxiety, and enhance students’ prospects for success in life. In addition to creating an augmented-reality gamified app to pinpoint children’s math deficits, she and her team are currently digitizing their game Race to Infinity. In tests where the entire technological aspect is present, games can be used. This is because games can actually be used to evaluate children. She explains, “Games can be used in assessments where the whole technological aspect comes in. So, all of a sudden you have an approach that is not traditional teaching but also some gamification that can support the classroom teaching.” She was thus able to discuss how gamification has the ability to make learning enjoyable while increasing motivation.

Lastly, Giles Alexander, the CEO and Founder of Pandita expanded on the same subject by discussing the negative aspects of gamification and the necessary adjustments. He was able to describe how gamification can be goal-driven, which may prevent kids from seeing the bigger picture. Mr. Giles is also a seasoned leader in the technology industry who is enthusiastic by the potential for technology to improve people’s lives. He has also worked as a software developer to create commercialization methods. “I would love to see educational toys, particularly educational toys for adults,” Mr. Giles said, “The toy would not have a goal in it but instead, you create your own goal. So, that kind of opens into interesting and remarkable things about teaching through games.”

The webinar was a massive success and gave participants valuable knowledge of the EdTech sector. Similar events have been scheduled by EquityMatch.co for 2022. Participants will also learn how to sign up for a free membership on EquityMatch.co, which gives them access to marketing and promotion options and puts them in touch with investors directly. For additional information on forthcoming webinars and events, go to www.equitymatch.co and EquityMatch.co’s social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.