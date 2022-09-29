AnodynePay provided the fastest turnarounds for a top healthcare provider

Dallas, TX, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — With technologies created especially for the healthcare sector, AnodynePay provides adaptable patient payment solutions to streamline collections and revenue cycle management. By increasing chances for meaningful financial participation and payment options while adhering to industry standards for security and compliance for both healthcare and payment transactions, AnodynePay assists clients in improving the customer experience.

Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc., says that “Patients should be able to interact with payment options through their preferred channel, integrating all touchpoints and channels into one simple, seamless experience. By enabling patients to trade, communicate, and receive assistance through their preferred channel, healthcare companies can considerably increase revenue.”

Patient Payments Anywhere, anytime: With easy and quicker payment processing, healthcare providers can raise the profitability of the clinic, hospital, or medical practice. AnodynePay lowers overhead costs while assisting the healthcare sector in safely collecting payments. The top patient payment services offered to hospitals and practices enable them to always collect payments.

Improve Satisfaction: With the help of patient payment processing systems, healthcare providers can spend more time taking care of patients and less time billing. The patient collection services offered by AnodynePay can increase patient satisfaction and streamline collections.

The Patient Payments Solutions by AnodynePay digitize patients’ financial journey with e-statements, text-based payment reminders, and patients’ online bill Pay Periods.

The healthcare sector is undergoing huge changes in 2022 that are affecting how care providers, patients, and payers interact. More than ever before, patients are in charge of making their own healthcare decisions. AnodynePay can assist you in navigating this complex environment by offering dependable patient payment solutions that will enhance client satisfaction across the care journey and automate a number of internal organizational operations.

AnodynePay addresses your needs while comprehending the relevance of your organization.