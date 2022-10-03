Sales Of Digital Door Lock System Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR Of 18% To Top US$ 47 BN By 2032

Digital Door Lock System Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Face Recognition Digital Door Lock System, Iris Recognition Digital Door Lock System, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Digital Door Lock System), By End User – Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global digital door lock system market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 9 Bn in 2022. The sales of digital door lock system are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 18% to top US$ 47 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Digital Door Lock System market survey report:

  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Siemens AG
  • Nestwell Technologies
  • Assa Abloy Group

Market Segments Covered in Digital door lock system:

  • By Product Type

    • Face Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Iris Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Vein and Palm Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Voice Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Signature Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Fingerprint Recognition Digital Door Lock System
    • Magnetic Stripe Locks Digital Door Lock System
    • Electromagnetic Door Locks Digital Door Lock System
    • Electric Strike Locks Digital Door Lock System
    • Other Digital Door Lock System

  • By End User

    • Government
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Residential

