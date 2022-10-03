CNC Lathe Machine Market– Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2022 to 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) lathe machine is an automated machine which rotates a workpiece on a spindle to cut away excess material in order to produce quality pieces at a high rate. These CNC lathe machines are widely used in multiple industries such as automotive, electronics, machinery, and manufacturing to name a few.

Industries require a variety of parts in different shapes and sizes for smooth functioning, consequently, raising the requirement for CNC lathe machines in the market. Moreover, the leading CNC lathe machines manufactures are constantly developing their machines to provide the required preciseness even for complex parts and components which, in turn, is anticipated to witness significant growth of the market.

However, CNC lathe machines are widely used in automotive industry and with the shutdown of automotive plants in leading manufacturing countries such as China, India, Germany, and US owing to COVID-19 might pose a severe impact on the market.

CNC Lathe Machine Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global CNC lathe machine market is being studied under product, prime mover type, capacity, application & Region.

Based on the type, the CNC lathe machine market can be segmented as:

CNC Vertical Lathe

CNC Horizontal Lathe

Based on the end use, the CNC lathe machine market can be segmented as:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

General Manufacturing

Others

Based on the region, the CNC lathe machine market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global CNC Lathe Machine Market Competitive Landscape

The global market for CNC lathe machine is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The industry players are focusing on launching new products as per the dynamic industry needs as a key strategy to strengthen their market footprint. Some of the players in CNC lathe machine market are Dalian Machine Tool Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Doosan Machine Tools, Okuma Corporation, DMG MORI, Hardinge Inc., HMT Machine Tools Limited, JTEKT Corporation, and SMEC America Corp among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the CNC Lathe Machine Market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to CNC Lathe Machine Market segments such as by type, end use & region.

The CNC Lathe Machine Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

CNC Lathe Machine Market Segments

CNC Lathe Machine Market Dynamics

CNC Lathe Machine Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

