Vertical farming for sustainability

By 2030, a significant amount of our fresh produce will come from tech-driven vertical farms , according to Mintel. But just how sustainable are these indoor farming systems ?

The concept of vertical farming was developed over 10 years by Dickson Despommier, emeritus professor of microbiology and public health at Columbia University, who argues that growing food indoors is more efficient and can reduce the negative effects of intensive farming, such as pesticide use and soil erosion, all while bringing food production closer to where most urban populations live. On the basis of market research firm Mintel, such technological innovations will be increasingly adopted to the point of transforming our food and farming system. It is predicting nothing short of “a new agricultural revolution”, defined by an increasing consumer acceptance and trust in the role of science and technology in guaranteeing access to affordable, safe, and nutritious food and drink.

Mintel believes that by 2030, a significant amount of the fresh produce we eat will be grown in vertical farms, robotic-harvested farms, indoor hydroponic systems, and aeroponic systems. Although indoor farms are currently limited in crop variety, focusing mostly on edible greens such as salads and herbs. At the moment, the most feasible plant crops are high-value small crops like strawberries or microgreens, and leafy greens, herbs, lettuces, and vegetables – but of course, this differs from region to region. The planet’s growing population – tipped to reach 8.5 billion by the year 2030, according to the United Nations – will see innovation in this area become essential.

Vertical farm suppliers are also building greenhouses at a huge scale in a bid to rival conventional farms for fresh produce volume. In regions such as the Gulf, where temperatures can routinely hit 50 degrees Celsius and the arid desert is unsuitable for farming, indoor farms are seen as a way to ensure national food security.

