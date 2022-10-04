Indoor Gardening Is Part of the New Agricultural Revolution

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 has spurred a grow-your-own food movement, which encouraged the development of a revolution in indoor agriculture. For all the pain, grief and economic hardship, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic has sown, a handful of green shoots seem to have taken root in its blighted soil.

Green is the operative word in that many of these developments could be a net positive for the planet. In a lockdown, many of us are seeing what our cities look like without smog. An ever-growing number of workers work at home. Why are they spending more time at home? In effect, most of them start literally planting green shoots, and likewise their house is filling up with lettuce, chard, tomatoes, basil, and strawberries.

Another one of our cyclical “back to the land” movements seems to be underway, just like during the 1960s and the Great Depression before that. Only this time, we don’t need land, soil, pesticide of any kind and even natural light. Thanks to giant leaps forward in the science of hydroponics and LED lighting, even people in windowless, gardenless apartments can participate in the revolution. With a number of indoor vegetable farming LED hydroponics on the way, the process can be automated for those of us without green thumbs. When it comes to hydroponics vertical garden, devices aimed at early adopters (and restaurants, which get a lot of benefit out of showing off how fresh their produce is as customers walk in) in contemporary society. But with scale, with time, and with the growing desire for grow-your-own food, they will get cheaper and more widespread.

After all, the first Motorola cellphone, in 1983, cost $4,000. It looked like a brick and had 30 minutes of talk time. Now sleek, supercomputer-driven smartphones are accessible to pretty much everyone. The same process will happen in home hydroponics. We strongly believe the future of gardening is indoor gardening and more individual gardens.

Give it 80 years, and I can see a hydroponics herb garden kitchen as a standard utility, much as a fridge is seen as a standard feature today. As more humans move to urban environments — two out of every three people will be in cities by 2050, according to the latest UN estimate — the need for such devices will only grow.

This is not to say that outdoor agriculture is going away completely; it’s just going to shrink to the size of a community garden. That’s the basis of new urban developments called “Agrihoods” or multi-home communities centered around a professionally managed farm.

