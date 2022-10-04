Surf Camp at Well-Known Costa Rica Bachelor Party Town to Host Charity Event

Jaco Beach, Costa Rica, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Above all else, Jaco Beach is known worldwide for its fabulous Bachelor Party in Costa Rica concept – an attraction that never fails, never gets old and is always a blast. What you may or may not know is that this little town has a lot more to offer aside from its unparalleled party scene and vibrant nightlife! For instance, the local business of Jaco periodically organize charity events, raise money for different causes and share or donate knowledge, services or products free of charge! Jaco is here to help!

Saturday, October 1st, beginning at exactly 9AM, with the help and support of local businesses and reputable sponsors, Jaco Surf Camp will be hosting its first ‘Surfing for Funds’ charity event. The event revolves around surfers of all backgrounds (professionals and amateurs, locals and foreigners, residents and tourists) donating their time and their surfing skills by competing in a surf competition! There will be a table of experienced judges overseeing the event, to tally points for each surfer and performance, and the three finalists will compete for the remaining gold, silver and bronze medals, and of course the respective sums of cash that the local businesses and anonymous donations have contributed to, which will be awarded to the three champions, and donated to the CEPIA Foundation, and all the proceedings will go to underprivileged children in the area, and country. What a worthy cause!

There are many things to do in this little beach town aside from partying – you can watch awesome sporting events, go on amazing adventure tours, take your private Fishing Charter in Los Suenos Marina out in the Pacific all day, attend art shows, go surfing, and even help out at charity events! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help, do your part – not only do these kids need every cent that goes their way, but it’s guaranteed to be an awesome event! The waves are predicted to hit the 9-foot mark, so it’s going to be quite the show! Surf’s up!