Toronto, Canada, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — In Cross Country Checkup with Ian Hanomansing, 365 iT SOLUTIONS was interviewed on the use of employee tracking software used by employers.

Due to the pandemic, more businesses are offering hybrid work options to employees as there are questions about employee productivity from management and business owners.

Some organizations are turning toward employee tracking software for multiple reasons including the remote monitoring of remote employees work or something more positive such as controlling workflows and employee resource management.

According to December 2021 survey from Ipsos, 89 percent of people in Ontario believe the workplace has changed permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the Ontario government needing to update its employment regulations.

The question in the show was, what are your privacy rights while working remotely?

For the full story from CBC Cross Country Checkup with Ian Hanomansing including podcast, please visit Should your boss track you online?

There is many employee tracking software on the market for companies to choose from however many have available options that may cross the line of privacy and confidentiality.

What is employee tracking software or employee monitoring software?

Employee tracking software or employee monitoring software includes any electronic monitoring a company can do on its employees including email, scanners, printing, GPS, and website visits to included a few.

What is the best software for monitoring employees?

365 iT SOLUTIONS only recommends ActivTRAK as it is an award-winning workforce analytics software designed for the modern workplace including remote users. The software empowers business owners and management to help employees maintain healthy work habits while optimizing business processes.

How do you monitor employee activity?

ActivTRAK keeps the lines of monitoring extremely clear for the employer and employee. It is very important to share this information with your employees as ActivTrak does not monitor keystroke logging, email monitoring, web camera access, personal device monitoring, and video recording.

Is employee monitoring software legal?

Employee monitoring software is legal in Ontario however employers with 25 or more employees since January 1st, 2022, need to prepare a written electronic monitoring policy by October 11th, 2022, for their employees. According to the new law, employers must enforce the policy to employees within 30 days.

If an organizations employee count remains below 25 as of January 1st, 2023, they may remove the policy on March 1st, 2023.

What should a written electronic monitoring policy include?

According to Ontario legal experts and HR consultants, an organizations electronic monitoring policy should include:

Is an employer monitoring company owned electronic devices?

If so, what is being monitored by the company?

Is the company monitoring any personal devices used for business use?

Is so, what is being monitored by the company?

Organizations must provide details of how they are being monitored.

Organizations must provide details of what circumstances employees are being monitored.

Organizations must provide details on how the information through electronic monitoring may be used.

How do I tell employees about employee tracking software?

Employee tracking software is a great tool that can be used to bring your business to the next level however it is highly recommended that you offer your employee transparency, so it is not considered micromanagement.

The goal of employee monitoring software is to build open communication and trust.

Here are some key points on how to address employee monitoring software to your employees:

Transparency – Be Open and transparent about your intent with the employee tracking software.

Be Open and transparent about your intent with the employee tracking software. Communication – Communicate about implementation and insights. Also accept employee feedback.

– Communicate about implementation and insights. Also accept employee feedback. Ownership – Include your employees in the findings and solutions to find performance improvements.

– Include your employees in the findings and solutions to find performance improvements. Culture – The top three points build a success company culture for transparency and improvement.

Always reinforce these four key points for employee monitoring software.

