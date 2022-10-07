Aerosol Valve Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global aerosol valve market size is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027 and is expected to grow from USD 1,378.2 million in 2020 to USD 1,794.7 million by 2027. Aerosol valves regulate the entrance/exit of a fluid or vapor to or from some source (such as a can, tank, or container). It atomizes the contents of the source so that it exists as a fine spray. It is beneficial for applications, such as paint, grease, and lacquer, as the valve sprays allow an even application of the product, all controlled by the user’s hand. Nowadays, they have become a commonplace addition to many items in the personal care, home care, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Most of the aerosol valves sold in the market are the continuous spray type. Metered-dose aerosol valves are used for specific applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector (since they dispense the exact amount of medicament upon each activation during application) and for air fresheners. There is an increasing demand for aerosol spray in the household sector due to the rise in the number of room fresheners installed and the food products packed in the form of aerosol sprays for convenience.

In the emerging economies, due to the rise in urban population, which leads to increased income, the automotive manufacturing is witnessing tremendous growth. In the developed economies, there is a high replacement rate of diesel/petrol care with electric or hybrid cars, propelling the demand for aerosol valves. The increasing product penetration in the healthcare industry for products, such as asthma inhalers and other types of sprays, and continuously improving consumer lifestyle, backed by the demand from the personal care and cosmetic industry for aerosol valves, enable the application in 360 degrees and consume 25% less substance for the relative area coverage. These factors are expected to boost the demand for aerosol valves over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Aerosol Valve

The COVID-19 outbreak and recent lockdown across the world affected industrial activities around the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic scenario had a mixed impact on the market studied. Some of the effects of lockdown include labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, lack of availability of raw materials used in the manufacturing process, and fluctuating prices, which led to shipping problems and the inflation of the production of the final products and went beyond the budget. On the positive side, a major trend in the crisis scenario was the growing demand for spray products with antiviral and antibacterial properties, spurred by the consumers’ fear of contracting the coronavirus and microbes to stay alive on packaging surfaces. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the European countries have taken a hit in terms of the industrial sector’s output. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the month-on-month index declined by over 20% in April 2020, resembling the early impact of COVID-19 on the country’s economy. Such a decline in industrial production may significantly affect the growth of the aerosol valve market.

For instance, in April 2020, an inexpensive spray-based antimicrobial coating was developed by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati. Researchers claim that such layers can be used to kill microbes on the outer surfaces of personal protective equipment (PPEs)

Global Aerosol Valve Market Dynamics

Drivers: Strong Demand from the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

The market studied is mainly dependent on global cosmetic and personal care products. The growing demand for cosmetic and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for aerosol valves. Factors such as the increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products in emerging countries, increasing premium on personal grooming, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, the growing awareness regarding beauty products, and growing customer awareness are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative valve products. The female population is more inclined toward buying cosmetic and personal care products, thus acting as the primary users. The global female population increased from 3.63 billion in 2015 to about 3.82 billion in 2019, according to the data from the World Bank. Growing urbanization and rising women employment further strengthen the demand for cosmetic and personal care products from the female population. Online video sharing apps have helped penetration beauty products to a newer population, further augmenting the market.

Challenges: Stringent Government Regulations

Amid the factors driving the market, market growth is hindered due to various governments’ dynamic changes in regulatory standards, owing to the increasing need for safety and environmental concerns. Regulatory considerations and revalidation tests are required for the packaging suppliers to manage critical supplies or materials changes. This process has become dynamic, owing to constant changes in regulatory standards. Owing to the product’s flammability, aerosol cans that are considered flammable and combustible require adequate labeling to ensure the safety of consumers. Failing to do so, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has the authority to ban such products with inadequate labeling.

Furthermore, the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA) allows aerosol content to be easily checked and requires the players in the aerosol industry to declare the weight of the gas-propellant as part of the content of the aerosol package.

By Type Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Continuous

Metered

By End-Users Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Personal Care

Home Care

Healthcare

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The continuous segment is projected to account for the largest market share by type

Based on type, the global aerosol valve market is divided into continuous and metered. In 2020, the continuous segment accounted for the largest market share of 82.57% in the global aerosol valve market. Continuous aerosol valves are two-way valves. These permit either the addition of the product into a container (as in pressure filling of propellant) or the withdrawal of the product during the use of an aerosol package. They are gaining popularity due to their usage in liquids, emulsions, powders, paints, and food products. These types of valves deliver the product’s contents constantly in the form of a spray or solid foam stream with or without any amount of determination. Cosmetics packaging, such as deodorants, sprays, and foams, have an incremental impact on the demand for these types of valves.

This segment is rapidly gaining momentum due to innovations in the food industry. Due to the bag-on-valve (BOV) packaging system, products stay fresh longer and are eco-friendly. This system protects the product from the spoiling influences of light and air, keeping the contents fresher for longer. Moreover, growth in the global food output and trends toward convenience-oriented food options due to fast-paced lifestyles is expected to augment the market’s growth. These valves are witnessing high demand for aerosol-based pharmaceutical products in the drug delivery system.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global aerosol valve market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific was expected to witness strong growth in the demand for aerosol valves due to the increasing investments in the medical industry, increasing demand for personal care products, and increasing automotive production in the region. Moreover, China is expected to witness noticeable growth for aerosol valves during the forecast period due to the robust demand from the automotive companies, increasing construction, homecare, and architectural projects, and rising healthcare expenditure.

China accounts for almost 40% of furniture production. The production has increased rapidly due to the rising domestic demand, coupled with the increasing export to European countries. This is projected to increase the demand for aerosol valves from various home care products in the upcoming years. Moreover, India is home to the second-largest population globally, with 600 million youngsters under 24 years of age. The size of the market has propelled its personal care and home care markets, which is reflected in the growth of the aerosol valve market in the country.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the aerosol valves market include Aptar Group, Precision Valve Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali, LINDAL Group Holding, Mitani Valve, Summit Packaging Systems, Clayton Corp., Newman Green, KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice, SALVALCO, Majesty Packaging System Limited, Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company, EC Packs Industrial Limited, C. Ehrensperger AG., Aroma Industries, Seung IL Corporation, Yingbo Aerosol Valve Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share.