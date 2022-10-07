Pore Strips Market Dynamics, Growth Prospects, Regional Estimates and Trends, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 7, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pore Strips Industry Overview

The global pore strips market size was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. Pore strips are perceived to be easy and fast-acting. Substitutes such as scrubs require a certain amount of time and a lengthy process before they can show the desired results. This factor is expected to drive the product demand in the near future, especially among young consumers who prefer quick solutions. The expansion of retail channels from some of the prominent brands such as Estée Lauder, Sephora, and Shiseido Co. will also positively influence the market growth over the next few years. In May 2020, Coty, a global multinational beauty company, collaborated with skin and beauty retailer Douglas to launch Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, in more than 25 countries in Europe.

The emergence of non-banking players in the payment industry has facilitated this growth. Retailers have been venturing into online retail as numerous consumers prefer virtual marketplaces to purchase a variety of products. These trends are expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Emerging markets and the increasing demand for overseas goods are further driving online spending. Consumers in emerging countries such as China and India prefer local e-commerce companies, such as Tmall in China and Flipkart in India. Consumer spending in the U.S. and some countries in Europe has witnessed a slight drop owing to the global recession.

More than a quick fix, consumers want long-term solutions and are willing to spend more on such effective solutions. Rapid growth in skincare technology has resulted in the development of permanent and long-term skincare solutions that are effective against external factors, such as pollutants and the environment. This has been particularly attractive to young and millennial consumers, who have been showing an increased interest in permanent skincare treatments over quick fixes.

As consumers have been spending less on beauty and grooming products over the past year and a half, many skincare companies have responded to the crisis by shifting gears and offering hand sanitizers and cleaning agents instead.

