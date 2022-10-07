Vegetable Seeds Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vegetable Seeds Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vegetable Seeds Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vegetable seeds are the seeds of vegetables that are used to grow new vegetables. The most common vegetable seeds include beans, peas, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes. These seeds are typically started indoors in a soil-less growing medium and then transplanted outdoors once they have germinated and grown to a few inches tall.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in vegetable seed technology. One is the development of hybrid seeds. Hybrid seeds are the result of cross-breeding two different varieties of the same plant species. This results in a plant that is more vigorous and productive than either of the parent plants. Another trend is the use of genetic engineering to create genetically modified (GM) seeds. These seeds have been modified to have certain desirable traits, such as resistance to herbicides or pests. GM seeds are controversial, but they have been shown to increase yields and decrease the use of pesticides.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the vegetable seeds market are the increasing population and the consequent demand for food, the need for better yield and quality of crops, and the changing climatic conditions. This will lead to an increase in the demand for food, which in turn will drive the demand for vegetable seeds. The need for better yield and quality of crops is also a key driver of the market, as farmers strive to meet the increasing demand for food. The changing climatic conditions are also a key driver of the market, as they lead to a need for seeds that are better adapted to the changing conditions.

Key Market Segments:

The vegetable seeds market bifurcated on the basis of type, crop type, cultivation method, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into open-pollinated and hybrids. By crop type, it is divided into solanaceae, roots & bulb, cucurbit, and others. By cultivation method, it is analyzed across open field and protected cultivation. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The vegetable seeds market report includes players such as BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Bayer AG, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata Seed Corp., Takii & Co., Ltd, Enza Zaden BV, East-West Seed, Bejo Zaden B.V.

