Akia Shaw of The Skye Group Atlanta has earned the esteemed Designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Posted on 2022-10-08 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Atlanta, Georgia, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Skye Group Atlanta today announced that Akia Shaw is now a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS). This milestone is a major move for The Skye Group Atlanta on its mission to break generational curses by creating generational wealth through Real Estate.

Recognized as the mark of accomplishment in luxury markets around the world, the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation assures affluent buyers and sellers that the agents who have earned it have the knowledge, experience, competence, and confidence they require.

The CLHMS™ designation is earned by Institute Members with documented sales performance in the top 10% of their market.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company and Akia Shaw, including:

  • The Skye Group’s expansion to 5 agents and future coverage expansion to Florida and Texas in 2023.
  • Akia Shaw’s recognition in the Top 15 of 2500 Agents at Palmer House Properties in 2022.
  • The Skye Group’s sales of approximately $80 million in less than 5 years.

The Skye Group Atlanta is poised to make significant waves in the Atlanta real estate market and beyond.

To learn more about CLHMS designation, click here.

About The Skye Group Atlanta: The Skye Group is one of Atlanta’s Most Desired and Top 5% Luxury Real Estate teams. Taking the client experience to new heights!

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution