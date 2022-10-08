PREDICTIVEHR Rounds Out Their Human Capital Management Consulting Solutions

Boston, MA, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — PREDICTIVEHR has acquired The WFC Group, Inc., an Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) solution provider who implements and optimizes workforce management technologies. The acquisition expands PREDICTIVEHR’s workforce management delivery capabilities. “The acquisition of The WFC Group, Inc. will help round out PREDICTIVEHR’s complete HR solution platform and further enable us to strategically guide our clients in all facets of both workforce and human capital management,” said PREDICTIVEHR’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Troiano.

Since 2009, The WFC Group, Inc. has been providing leading workforce management solutions on a global scale. “Joining PREDICTIVEHR will give us the ability to provide integrated, end-to-end human capital management services,” said The WFC Group’s Chief Executive Officer Neil Shah. “At our core, both organizations share a deep passion for providing client-centric solutions with a strong focus on collaboration, continuous improvement, and delivery excellence.”

About The WFC Group, Inc.

The WFC Group, Inc. is an industry leader in workforce management software solution implementation and support. We provide unparalleled, tailored consulting services throughout all stages of the project lifecycle. From needs assessment to software implementation to technical services, we help improve the efficiency of your workforce. We have served more than 1,500 clients globally across industries including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.thewfcgroup.com.

About PREDICTIVEHR

Recently named as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, PREDICTIVEHR offers clients of all sizes and industries a complete HR business intelligence solution platform designed to empower HR professionals to make faster, better, more-informed decisions for their modern workforce. By combining expert consulting services with our market-leading technology solutions, we create a turnkey client experience that is unmatched by competitors. PREDICTIVEHR provides the processes, people, and systems you need to grow and succeed.

For more information, visit www.predictivehr.com.