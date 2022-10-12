Pallets Market worth $108.5 billion by 2031 | Brambles Limited, CABKA Group GmbH, Craemer Holding GmbH

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The global pallets market size was $72.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $108.5 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Global Pallets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pallets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A pallet is a tertiary form of packaging which is used for storage, stacking, transporting, or protecting products in supply chains. They can be produced by utilizing materials that include wood, plastic, and metal among others. They are available in various sizes and specifications, thus making them appropriate for use in several manufacturing industries.

Global Pallets Market Trends and Drivers:

The global pallets market is anticipated to observe substantial growth going forward on account of increasing application in food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for food & beverages, medical, and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in demand for the pallets market. Moreover, governments globally are focusing on the development of the manufacturing sector in order to increase the global economy. For example, the ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative by the Chinese government and the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government have positively propelled the manufacturing sector. The upsurge in manufacturing activities has stimulated the demand for a variety of plastic components as well as packaging solutions, thus providing remunerative opportunities for the pallets market.

Market Segments:

By Material

Plastic

Wood

Others

By Type

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Display

By Application

Chemical

Key Players:

Brambles Limited

CABKA Group GmbH

Craemer Holding GmbH

Falkenhahn AG

LOSCM International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Menasha Corporation

Millwood, Inc.

