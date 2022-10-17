Gardening Helps Fight Depression

Posted on 2022-10-17 by in Agriculture // 0 Comments

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — If you have depression and want to seek help from a doctor, he may suggest Green Therapy-Garden.

Christine Dow, 63, was originally referred to the garden by her GP to help overcome her depression. After a year of green therapy, she became a volunteer; for the past decade, she has spent a few hours every week supporting others referred to the project. “I’ve lived in Sydenham for 42 years and my husband was born here, but we never realized the garden was here,” she says. “My GP referred me to the garden years ago when I had depression. It was quite mild, but he thought gardening would be good for me. He was right. I came here for a year and saw all the seasons change,” she recalls. “It’s an oasis of calm. You can come here and, for however long you are here, the outside world stays outside.”

During 2017-2018, Sydenham Garden received 313 patient referrals from health professionals. A typical referral will be between six and 12 months. “I know from our stats that people are going to get as good mental health benefits from us as talking therapies,” says Sydenham Garden director Tom Gallagher. “On top of that, you can also get physical, social, and physiological benefits from gardening.” The majority of people referred will score in the low well-being category – according to the Warwick-Edinburgh scale – when starting, but score in the moderate well-being category upon completion.

When you are gardening you get very involved, because of all the elements and the seasons. You can’t run away from it; you can’t feel superior. And by watching things grow, you realize that it isn’t always the fault of the plant if things don’t work – it’s about the seasons and the weather. It’s the same with mental health issues: it’s not always your fault.

You who are reading this article at this moment, are you in a bad mood now? Take a look at the garden outside the window or the green plants in the room, and let yourself go for a while and enjoy the peace. From the evidence it compiled, it found that just viewing the green space through the windows can help people relax and reduce stress levels. Other evidence confirms that physical activity in gardening can improve mental health. It is better to start with a small space indoor vegetable garden, which can not only be used as an ornamental product but also can grow the fruits, vegetables, and herbs you want. Easy to take care of, suitable for busy working you. If you have already planted green plants indoors, add LED full spectrum light in winter, so that the plants can safely accompany you through the cold winter.

