The Rise Of Indoor Hydroponic Garden Kits

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — With hydroponic indoor gardening systems, you can now grow leafy greens, vegetables, herbs, and fruits in your living room, kitchen, and even a tiny studio apartment.

I had a leafy green problem. A busy office worker loved salads, but I hadn’t had any luck growing lettuce or other salad components in my outdoor container garden. Then I discovered an indoor hydroponic herb plant garden system that allows home gardeners to grow up to 80 kinds of vegetables and salad greens inside year-round. The idea of a head of lettuce traveling three weeks to your table was inconceivable. And with this new wave of indoor mini-farms, more and more people are discovering how rewarding it is to grow their own food.

Sixteen million people picked up gardening during the pandemic, and according to the National Gardening Association, 67 percent were either growing or planning to grow vegetables, herbs, and fruits in 2021. But not all of those people are growing food outdoors. Some are using intelligent indoor gardens, which are not simple hydroponic veg grow systems but can be a living decoration such as a green wall and air purification.

That’s the case in my home. One of the first things my toddler does when she gets up each morning checks on the plants in the indoor vertical Hydroponics garden in our kitchen. And the only way I can get her to eat things like tomatoes and kale is by letting her pick them herself from the garden. For myself and my toddler, the simplicity of the indoor hydroponic grow system is a nice way to transition into and out of our cold New England months. My daughter can taste tomatoes and watch them grow all year long. Per month, it yields up to some greens for me, which are more than enough. I control the growth of my plants via an app with automated lighting and watering. One of the best things about this is that no soil is needed, hence no mess! The plants have no pesticides and gardening work throughout the year. Sometimes, to give it a more aesthetic look, I grow flowers.

