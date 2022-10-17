Growing Basil Indoors With Full Spectrum Plant Grow Lights

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Today, you can grow basil indoors all year round and enjoy an unlimited supply of fresh pesto sauce. But you must be ready to use the best greenhouse grow lights LED. Here’s how you can grow basil indoors with grow lights in a few easy steps.

1. Decide Where You Want to Grow Your Basil

There are many places indoor where you can grow plants, including the kitchen, a dedicated grow room, or a grow tent.

Choosing a growing area for your basil plants depends on several factors. How many basil plants do you want to grow? Are you growing basil to garnish and season your dishes with a few fresh leaves from time to time? Or do you want a good supply of homegrown basil for your pesto dishes? Maybe you want to prepare several jars of pesto sauce for friends and family?

Now you probably know how much you need to grow, which will tell you how much space you must dedicate to growing. If you want to grow a lot of basil, you need more planting space. Overall, an area measuring 3′ x 3′ (≈ 1 x 1 m) will be more than enough to grow basil in good quantities. You can use grow tents for the best results. Grow tents create an enclosed growing space that will allow you to have more control over the environment. But if you want to grow a few basil plants, the smart self-watering indoor garden can be too much for your needs. Since most herbs have similar light needs, you can grow different herbs with your basil plants under the same light. Just make sure that the growing environment doesn’t get too crowded.

2. Choose a Suitable Grow Light for Your Basil

There are hundreds of grow light brands and models, but the majority aren’t suitable for basil. You need to focus on two factors: intensity and spectrum.

Leafy herbs, such as basil, need less quantity of light than fruiting plants, including tomatoes and peppers. A LED custom grow light with moderate intensity will work well for your basil plants.

In fact, if you grow basil with a very powerful herb garden grow light, you’ll be wasting energy and money. In other words, you must avoid growing your herb under low-intensity indoor weed grow lights.

The majority of plants need most of their light in the red and blue spectral range. It’s well known among indoor gardeners that blue light drives the growth of leaves and stems, while red light drives flower and fruit formation. The red light will trigger flowering in basil, meanwhile, we try to keep them from flowering, because they can become stiff and bitter after they bloom. Growing basil under blue light only is not an option, since it will make the plant less productive. You must prune your indoor basil regularly to prevent it from forming flowers.

Based on all the above information, here are our LED indoor plant grow lights for your basil.

DP01 series will allow you to grow a great number of basil and others. The device emits sun-like light that won’t dazzle your eyes and will allow you to see your basil plants clearly under it. They’re highly efficient with a service life of more than 50,000 hours.

