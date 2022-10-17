Three Important Skills For LED Lighting In Landscaping

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Now, many growers are choosing the best full spectrum indoor grow light to make the first leafy vegetables and shoots grow indoors in autumn. However, if the lighting is not handled properly, it will not grow well and the work of using extra lighting and indoor growth throughout the winter will be quite wasteful. Here are three most important tips for you who want to grow leafy vegetables or other edible plants indoors in winter. When you want to grow vegetables and flowers in winter, late winter, and spring, start planting as early as possible with the help of LED quantum board grow lights.

Light Source Near Plants

Putting smart lights indoors to grow lights too far away from plants is the most common mistake for beginners. Some growers hang the light 50 cm above their indoor garden, hoping that the light can cover a larger area. On the contrary, the effect is that when the light reaches the plant, it will become darker. In order to compensate for the lack of light, the plant will fold towards the daylight from the window and begin to grow almost horizontally. In addition, some plants will become leggy, because they will strive for the simplest light source. In the later stage, plants are bored due to lack of energy, leaves lose color, and are vulnerable to attacks and die.

The light source should be close to the plant, especially seedlings, which are at their most sensitive stage. The full spectrum LED grow long lights should be 10-15 cm away from the plant. If the lighting is not enough, you can reduce the number of plants, buy more marijuana indoor grow lights, or invest in larger equipment. Different plant lights emit different strong lights. Some more powerful lights can provide light to plants at slightly greater distances, while smaller variants require more careful distance. The best is the house plant LED grow lights, which can be adjusted in height and close to or away from the plant as needed.

12-14 Hours of Light Per Day

Commercial indoor tomato production grow light should not be on all the time, usually, 12-14 hours a day is recommended. Most indoor growers will connect the plant lighting to the timer, which is very practical. Remember to try to mimic the light that plants usually thrive on outdoors. Many plants grow well in 12-14 hours of sunlight, but others grow well in short periods of daylight. Various leafy vegetables, radishes, arugula, etc. are mainly considered. Lettuce can grow even when the light is shorter. If these plants are left at room temperature for half a day under the light of the plants, they are at high risk of flowering. Try to grow in the light for 8 hours a day, and if you think the plants seem to need it, increase the light slightly.

Temperature

Temperature is the third key to successful indoor cultivation. It is also a good idea to consider how plants will thrive in an outdoor environment. Many of the vegetables we grow indoors are prime time outdoors in spring and autumn. They grow best when they are cool and humid. One tip is to place your indoor cultivation and related plant lighting in a slightly cooler place. Then it is easier to create a good balance for the plant because it is warm and very bright, so it will not be stressed by rapid growth. The suitable temperature for indoor cultivation can be 16-18 degrees. Remember that plant lighting itself emits heat.

About Auxgrow

