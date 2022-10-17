7 Ways To Use A Smart Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Your indoor hydroponic herb garden kit can be used as a unique decoration for your home while growing food effortlessly. If you’re creative, a smart garden may be significant for you. It draws on minimalist, Nordic design blends with new and existing interiors. And it is more stylish than flower pots. You can become a trendsetter. Indoor gardening is still a growing sector-not many of your friends, family or colleagues will own the best indoor vegetable garden system yet.

As a Kitchen Counter Accessory

By far the most popular place to display smart gardens. It’s easily accessible and makes your kitchen look like it jumped off the cover of a magazine. The indoor vegetable garden with grows light is perfect for smaller apartments, dorms, or kitchens with limited space. The wall farm indoor vertical garden is ideal for a slightly more spacious kitchen.

Plant Suggestions: Parsley, Chives, Thyme

As a Dining Table Lamp

Bring the fun to your dining table. The smart garden’s grow lights double up as an ambient lamp, perfect for cold winter evenings or rooms without much natural sunlight. While you’re at the table, snip off a few leaves from your plants and add them to your salad. Gather your friends for a cozy meal.

Plant Suggestions: Green Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Pak Choi

As a Windowsill Decoration

Proudly display your sense of style. Your indoor garden transforms a boring windowsill into a creative, visually stimulating space.

Plant Suggestions: Busy Lizzie, Cockscomb, Painted Nettle

As part of a Shelf Display

Pair your indoor smart garden with photos, houseplants, books, and toys to create a well-proportioned shelf. An indoor window vegetable garden works especially well for smaller shelves and complements almost any object. If you have a larger shelf, a smart garden 9 works equally well.

Plant Suggestions: Purple Chili Pepper, Wild Strawberry, Yellow Sweet Pepper

As a Wall Mural

Make use of vertical space. Smart gardens are a contemporary solution for decorating your living room, dining room, or kitchen wall. Choose indoor vertical garden hydroponics if you want to add a splash of color and light to your home.

Plant Suggestions: Basil, Green Kale, Oakleaf Lettuce, Garden Cress

As a Home Bar Accessory

An indoor garden looks great in your home bar, right next to a coffee machine, or on your counter beside some magazines. Grow decorative plants to garnish cocktails.

Plant Suggestions: Thai Basil, Peppermint, Rosemary

As a Background Ornament

Your VegeBox hydroponics growing system doesn’t need to be at the center of attention. It can work equally well as a decorative object in the background. Place it somewhere subtle and watch it blend into your home.

Plant Suggestions: Black Pansy, Blue Petunia, White Snapdragon

About Auxgrow

Auxgrow is a manufacturer with twelve years of experience in manufacturing horticultural lighting and hydroponic products, engaged in R&D, production and sales of horticultural lighting and hydroponic systems. Our ability from R&D to pilot test and mass production of various horticultural lighting and hydroponic products have been proven by hundreds of customers with customized needs. Provide the best price for all customers around the world without affecting the quality, provide comprehensive OEM and ODM services, provide a 5-year comprehensive warranty for commercial and family growers around the world, and provide free replacement and repair services. Our full-spectrum led grow lights and intelligent hydroponic gardens provide most types of certificates to meet various requirements of different countries. So if you want more information, you can find our https://auxgrow.com/.