Animal Model Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group, the global animal model market size was valued at USD 1,577.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,676.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Scientists and researchers utilize animal models to study & find a cure for diseases, test the final medicinal drugs before they are used on humans and develop new products. Before being tested in humans, new drugs are tested in animals to ensure their safety and efficacy. Animal models are also used in drug discovery and development, basic research, and other fields.

The major factors driving the growth of the industry are increased demand for animal models to perform various studies on diseases and human physiology, increased awareness among researchers about physiological similarities between humans and animals, increased importance of genetics in biomedical studies, increased preference for animal testing in R&D, and increased use of animal models in pre-clinical development by several research laboratories and biopharmaceutical industries. In addition, the increase in animal models’ innovations, surge in demand for personalized medicine, increase in pipeline of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increase in government support for the innovation & development of standard protocols allied with animal models are other factors further drive the growth of the market. However, regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research are expected to restrain the growth of the animal model market.

Definition of Global Animal Model Market Definition

The animal used in biological and pathological research and testing is known as an animal model. Animal models are used because their functions are similar to those of the human body. They are used to research the progression and development of various diseases, as well as to test new treatment methods prior to conducting human trials. However, several animal welfare guidelines have to be followed while using animal models for experiments. Different types of animals are used as animal models, such as the rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others.

Global Animal Model Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increase in adoption of CRISPR technology

The technique of CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is an easy to perform and time-saving procedure as compared to conventional techniques. This technology has facilitated the rapid and cost-effective production of animal models. It permits the production of mutant models, such as mutant mouse models, that were impossible to create previously using conventional methods. Moreover, knock-in and knockout animal models have been made using this technique for drug safety tests.

Restraints : Regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research

Implementation of laws & regulations for animal protection & welfare has imposed restrictive practices & bans on the usage of animals for different purposes. Many countries have banned the usage of animals in the cosmetic industry. For instance, in 2019, Australia banned the usage of newly derived animal test data for the cosmetic industry. Moreover, in 2018, the Brazilian State of Minas Gerais expelled cosmetic animal testing and Sri Lanka announced a general animal welfare bill.

Opportunities : Growth opportunities in emerging markets

The growth of the animal model market is expected to be driven by opportunities in untapped, emerging markets due to the availability of improved healthcare industry infrastructure, rise in number of pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and increase in demand for animal model studies. The healthcare industry in emerging economies is developing significantly due to augmentation in demand for better-advanced manufacturing systems and significant investments by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Scope of the Global Animal Model Market Research Report

The study categorizes the animal model market based on animal type, application, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Animal Type Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Rat

Mice

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Drug Discovery & Development Rat Mice Guinea Pigs Rabbits Others

Basic Research Rat Mice Guinea Pigs Rabbits Others

Others Rat Mice Guinea Pigs Rabbits Others



By End-Users Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The rat segment accounts for the largest market share, by animal type

Based on animal type, the market is categorized into rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others. In 2021, the rat segment was the highest contributor to the market, with a 61.6% share in the global animal model market. Rat is a genus of muroid rodents, also known as Rattus animal type. Rattus norvegicus is one of the most commonly used laboratory rat animal types. Rats have several qualities, making them greatly suitable and much-favored animal models.

Increased use of rat models to study a variety of complex disorders, increased demand for rat models in biomedical research to better understand current health issues, increased advancements in gene editing tools, increased consumption of personalised medicine in developing and developed countries, continued government support in the form of investments and grants, and increased use of rat models in dr.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global animal model market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.3% in the global animal model market. Asia-Pacific is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market growth in this region is attributed to a rise in preference of animal testing in R&D, government support for the development of standard protocols related to animal models, and increase in the number of clinical trials and surge in spending on these studies, For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, the number of registered clinical trials were around 92% in South East Asia and nearly 66% in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to increased initiatives and enhanced investments from governments for the overall R&D of drugs using animal models. Moreover, rise in implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more projecting outcomes, ongoing innovations in animal models, availability of advanced healthcare systems, significant surge in demand for advanced healthcare facilities, and rise in pre-clinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region are the key reasons for significant growth of the market. In addition, the surge in focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture high growth opportunities boosts the market’s growth.