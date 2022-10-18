U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Segmentation, Analysis by Types, Regions and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Industry Overview

The U.S. Home And Garden Fungicides Market size is expected to reach USD 547.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to flourish over the years owing to the growing inclination of the end users toward landscaping. The increasing demand for home and garden fungicides, such as captan, folpet, dithiocarbamate, pentachlorophenol, and mercurial, is boosting the growth of the overall market.

Gardening as a hobby is particularly popular among Americans, with a record number of youngsters taking up gardening as a hobby. According to the National Gardening Survey 2018 conducted by the American Horticultural Society (AHS), an average household spent around USD 503 on lawn and garden products as well as services, which was an increase of about USD 100 as compared to 2017. Additionally, an increase in the number of garden centers and retail nurseries is one of the key factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. home and garden fungicides market on the basis of product, form, and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Organic and InOrganic.

The inorganic product segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that inorganic fungicides emerged as the prominent choice among consumers.

The organic product segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand among consumers for organic food crops, the stringent government regulations against the use of synthetically produced crops, and the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of adopting organic fungicides are some of the factors that are projected to drive the segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Home Garden and Turf & Ornamentals.

The turf and ornamentals segment dominated the U.S. market by accounting for over 66.0% share in 2020.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid.

The liquid segment dominated the market with a share of around 60.0% in 2020 owing to the prominent penetration rate of liquid fungicides.

The dry segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The adoption of dry fungicides is increasing among consumers as they are resilient and difficult to wash off, and the rain has little effect on them. This results in higher efficacy of the product and cost savings.

Key Companies Profile

The U.S. market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players, along with several promising players. The market players face intense competition as some of them are among the top fungicides manufacturers and have a large customer base and robust supply chain.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Home and Garden Fungicides market include

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Nufarm

Corteva Agriscience

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.

Central Garden & Pet Company

The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company

