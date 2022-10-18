Ethyl Acetate Market Growth Possibilities, Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Ethyl Acetate Industry Overview

The global ethyl acetate market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

This is attributed to the growing investments in the construction, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sector. There has also been a significant rise in the production of sustainable packaging products such as flexible packaging due to increasing environmental concerns, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solvent-based printing inks in the packaging industry over the forecast period.

Ethyl acetate solvents are used in car care products in the automotive industry. These solvents are also used in chromatographic separation applications in the pharmaceuticals industry, thus resulting in a stable market. Moreover, they are used in food products and beverages to enhance their flavor. Increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging is triggering the demand for flexible packaging solutions across the world. It is anticipated to contribute to the demand for ethyl acetate solvent-based printing inks globally.

In the packaging solutions industry, flexible packaging solutions are witnessing the highest demand on the account of numerous benefits offered by them, including lightweight, low cost, easy recyclability, increased flexibility, and enhanced shelf life. Furthermore, the demand for ethyl acetate-based flexible packaging solutions is expected to grow in the coming years due to the flourishing e-commerce and retail business across the world wherein these solutions are used.

As ethyl acetate has more than four polarities, it is used in applications with difficult separations. It is also used in column chromatography applications, thereby resulting in its surged use in the wine industry for the differentiation of various wines and the study of wine vintage. With increasing wine consumption in Germany, the U.K., etc., new chromatography applications are anticipated to emerge contributing significantly to the overall market growth.

As chemicals containing VOC are used in the footwear and leather manufacturing industries, the product is expected to witness wide application scope in artificial leather manufacturing processes. With the stringent imposition of various government regulations on the production of natural leather and the surged demand for cruelty-free leather accessories such as belts and apparel, the global market for artificial leather is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global ethyl acetate market include

INEOS

Solvay

Eastman Chemical Company

Sipchem

Sasol Limited

Daicel Corporation

